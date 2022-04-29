Macarrulla: The State subsidizes 130 pesos for each passenger who uses the OMSA

For each citizen who uses the units of the Metropolitan Bus Services Office (OMSA) to move, the Dominican Government must subsidize 130 pesos.

The information was revealed by the Minister of the Presidency, Lisandro Macarrulla, after a session with the head of the OMSA, Radhamés González, which took place in the National Palace.

According to the information released about the meeting, the State allocates the aforementioned amount regardless of the path users take, which for Macarrulla is “untenable”.

In the press document, it is specified that the investment “does not correspond to the quality of the service and costs compared to the new corridors, and that this money could well be used in more productive projects for society.”

However, they add that their goal is to abide by the law and keep OMSA as a state companybut managed with “efficiency and transparency” to guarantee economic and social stability, both for users and drivers.

“The OMSA is going to operate different corridors, the use of the corridors is going to be relocated, but it has to provide a quality service and at a cost so that the State competes with the efficiency of the private brokers that operate the trusts formed by the current operators”, said Macarrulla.

Reduction of the subsidy

He also explained that the state administration headed by President Luis Abinader has achieved a reduction of 40 pesos less per passenger of this mass transit system.

“The indicators of the current management show the set of improvements that this Government has implemented in the OMSA, achieving a reduction in subsidies from 170 pesos per passenger in 2020 and 2021 to 130 pesos in the management of the Government of Luis Abinader”, Macarrulla explained.

Meeting

In the meeting between Macarrulla and González, the operational advances made in the OMSA were evaluated, as part of the transport and mobility transformation master plan.

