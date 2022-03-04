Macau wins Shapiro Sports and Entertainment’s Fraudim in Mexico
LOS ANGELES, CA (March 3, 2022) – McCoyo won a tough eight-round unanimous decision against Armando Ramírez Almanza in Ciudad, Mexico last Thursday at the Junior Welderweight Fraud.
You make 79-73 and 78-74 twice. The fight was broadcast live on UFC Fight Boss.
McCoy, 29, is from Karubano, Venezuela, and is promoted by Shapiro Sports and Entertainment.
With the win, McCoy moved up to 16-1 with 13 knockouts and would like to break into the top 15 in the major licensing system.
“McCoy showed why so many people talk about him so much after the Olympics. It was the perfect fight for him to showcase his talent to the more than 3 million people in his country who watched the fight in Venezuela. I want to win at all costs. The plans they hold have to be even more successful.” – Shane Shapiro, President of Shapiro Sports & Entertainment
“First of all I want to thank God for this success. He witnessed firsthand the suffering I experienced from poverty in my country. From sleeping on the streets of Venezuela to fighting on TV all over my country, I’m very. Thanks. Thanks to my promoter Shane Shapiro for giving me the opportunity to change my life. I will be eternally grateful. Thanks also to my trainer James Coke for helping me change endlessly. I am ready to take my craft to the next level.” McCoy said in an excited frat.
