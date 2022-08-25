Macaulay Culkin; from ‘My poor little angel’ to a forty-year-old dad, and happy!

What was clear in the images captured by the paparazzi is that, although the son of Macaulay Culkin inherited traits from his mother, he has the air and look of a lively and mischievous child with which the protagonist of Party Monster He captured the attention of the camera from a very young age, before his great rise to fame with the Christmas comedies of My poor angelwhich helped cement his legend in Hollywood.

Macaulay Culkin from ‘My poor little angel’ to a forty-year-old dad

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)



It was last January when a source close to the couple confirmed to the magazine People that Macaulay and Brenda were engaged in marriagenine months after the birth of their son Dakota, who was named after Macaulay’s older sister, who was killed in a car accident in 2008. However, the actors have been together since 2017.

Macaulay and Brenda have been together since 2017

(©GettyImages 1160076841 and ©GettyImages 1186447572)



A TRAGIC EPISODE IN YOUR LIFE:

The “new life” that the actor stars in contrasts greatly with the difficult childhood he had due to the fame and fortune he gained as a child and the family conflicts that, after the dispute between his parents over custody of him and his brothers, ended with the “emancipation” of Macaulay from them when he was still a minor, to prevent them from having interference in the management of his money.

As an adult he did not have it so easy, since after several film failures in his adolescence and almost completely moving away from the film sets, he had some encounters with the American justice system. In 2004, the actor was arrested in Oklahoma for possession of marijuana and other controlled substances and worried fans by appearing worryingly thin and gaunt. On that occasion, the actor paid a bail of four thousand dollars and was released, to continue his life in a very low profile, so today -and after having had a moderately successful return to acting by participating in American Horror Story: Red Tide– looks better than ever, surrounded by his family.