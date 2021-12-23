Macaulay Culkin today, curiosities, news and biography of the actor of Mamma I missed the plane

Kevin using the stairs of his epic party lit house as a launch pad for sledding. Kevin who gets lost in New York and removes from the bucket list all the experiences to do in the Big Apple at Christmas. Kevin who smiles slyly looking into the camera, winking directly at the audience. Long Macaulay Culkin it was just “Kevin”. That of Mom I missed the plane. The terrible little boy with the face of an angel, full of money and success. Today Macauley Culkin is just Mack. This is what those who know him well call him and know that he is a brilliant performer, a perfect testimonial (the advertising of the Happy Socks of 2019 remained in the annals, as well as the one of 2018 in which he reinterpreted Kevin as an adult for Google Assistant), a boy almost 40 years old and, from April 2021, also a dad.

Macauley Culkin yesterday

Home Alone – the saga that consecrated him to the most famous and richest baby star of all time – left him alone for real. For several years, those in which he was supposed to be just a kid and instead turned into a buckshot machine, Macauley and his siblings have been squeezed to the bone. In particular it was the brother Kieran Culkin, also a successful actor (and of Succession, HBO’s cult series), to live with him i bad days revolving around their dad, Kit Culkin. Seven children (Christian, Dakota, Kieran, Rory, Shane and Quinn, plus Macauley) and two parents crammed into a small New York apartment, this is how this story begins. We are at the end of the eighties. Children have the advantage of being cute, perfect and easy faces for showbiz. So Kit Culkin, who has always had expansionist aims in Hollywood, tries to launch them. And it does it: Mom I missed the plane and the sequel I got lost in New York they make a thing like 700 million dollars. Macauley is the highest paid baby star ($ 1 million per Home Alone at 11 I’m certainly not peanuts). But it will be Kit his father, in 1993, to be elected inserted by Premiere Magazine in the ranking of the most influential people in Hollywood. And not Macauley, the source of that influence.

The Culkin family – with little Macauley and Kieran – in 1990.

We have felt this story in recent years. Kris Jenner, the first momager. Britney Spears’ father with the conservatorship. Some end well – see the Kardashians – others end up too late like Britney’s. That of Kit Culkin, with his desire for power and money, ends in ruin. After Richie Rich, the latest film in which Macauley exploits his terrible baby face, the star breaks free from family. And while the parents are fighting over custody of the children, those same children decide to take them to court to shout loudly that money, power and freedom are not manipulable things.

Macauley and Kieran in 2005.

Those years were described by Macaulay in very harsh words. After a series of box office flops, he tells his parents he’s done with dollar-shooting movies: “I hope you’ve made all the money you can, because no more will come from me.” And so it happens. Addictions begin, arrests for drug possession. He married young, at 17, with fellow actress Rachel Miner. They break up. He arrives Mila Kunis, with whom he will stay 7 years.

Macauley Culkin and Mila Kunis have been together for 7 years.

They are also the years of Michael Jackson. A friendship that in retrospect would have been dissected, analyzed, destroyed by the testimonies of other young people who gravitated around Neverland, the pop star’s residence. He doesn’t want to talk about that time, Macauley. In the 2006 biography Junior however, he puts on paper the relationship with his father, the golden and pitch years of childhood, the relationship with the brothers. The death of her sister Dakota has not yet happened: she will lose her life in 2008 in a car accident, further calcifying the relationship between the remaining Culkins.

Macauley Culkin today

Today Macauley is a living myth. The tweet to celebrate his 40th birthday made history: he reminded everyone that the years go by and that he is the perfect meter.

«Hey guys, do you want to feel old? I’m 40 years old. You are welcome.”

In 2018, we anticipated above, Google uses it as a testimonial for a video that takes up some of the fundamental steps of Home Alone: Kevin is now grown up, but he hasn’t lost the expressiveness and facial expressions of when he was little. This makes the public love him even more.

Of drugs, Macauley today says they are “old friends.” Those not to be recalled in one’s circle and possibly to leave where they are: in the past. In an interview with Esquire he confessed to “still drink like a fish, to be in the grip of the madness of gaming” but to have no other excesses. His podcast The Bunny Ears on Apple it is a small concentrate of energy and nostalgic goodies. 100 episodes in which he enjoys himself and entertains his fans old and new have canceled, perhaps, the bad days of his lost childhood. His current partner Brenda Song, with whom Macauley had his daughter Dakota (who is named just like his sister lost in 2008), says of him that he is a sweet, intelligent boy, a person who has worked a lot to rebuild himself.

This is why we love Macauley, the one of yesterday and the one of today: we watch him on the streaming platforms when Christmas arrives, we dream of New York and the Rockefeller Center lit up thanks to him; we rediscover him, ironic and self-quoting, in his recent projects. The children of the nineties who grew up with Kevin today are fathers and mothers, adults, perhaps, who have greeted a difficult past and pieced together complicated pieces. In Macauley Culkin we meet again because he is like us: sly and funny, multifaceted and complicated, cheerful and dark. Alone, even if surrounded by people. Unstable and in the constant search for balance. How we all are.