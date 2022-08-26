Macaulay Culkin turns 42: millionaire at 10, the fight with his parents for his fortune and his new happy life

Macaulay can say today that he feels happy Photo: File

Two years ago Macaulay Culkin celebrated his birthday with a tweet for his generation: “Hey guys, do you want to feel old? I’m 40. You’re welcome” And he continued: it is my gift to the world: to make people feel old. The tweet became at the time the 10th most liked tweet of all time. For the collective imagination, Macaulay’s face was frozen in time. He is still that tender, cunning and likeable boy because his two feature films of My poor little angel 1 Y two They were his greatest successes -which made him a millionaire and world famous- they never lost their validity and he did not manage to do anything relevant after they returned him to that high and insurmountable podium that he had reached with only 10 years. Both films continue to be seen for 30 years, not to mention during the pandemic that exploded in reproductions.

Bad news, Macaulay continues to age and with him all. Today he turns 42. His years of scandals are behind him. the actor of My poor angel He gave the media a lot to talk about for a long time due to legal disputes with his parents, arrests for drug possession, his controversial friendship with Michael Jackson or for having married at 17. His bumpy life finally became placid and bright. She reached a balance that seemed impossible. And this is due to her stable relationship with Brenda Song, and her paternity, which she released in April 2021, with the birth of Dakota Song Culkin.

Macaulay Culkin in My Poor Little Angel, a children’s film loved by young and old across generations (20TH CENTURY FOX)



His current wife came to change his life in 2017. Brenda Song has something in common with him, she was an actress as a child. The daughter of Thai parents, she began working at the age of five in toy commercials and made her film debut at the age of seven and soon after became a star in children’s and youth productions on the Disney Channel. She is the woman who understands him like no one else. At least that is what Brenda tells in interviews about her relationship with the actor. And she was precisely talking about her complicated childhoods how they established a unique connection . “Child actors can’t talk about what it was, we look into each other’s eyes, we nod and we just know it,” said Song, who graduated from UC Berkeley in psychology and business and has a black belt in Taekwondo.

The past of who played Kevin for the first time in 1990 was extremely complicated and his story is as well known as the size of his fame. While still a child, he forbade his parents access to his fortune, became emancipated and retired from the industry when he finished filming. Richie Richin 1994. He was just 14 years old. His parents “Kit” Christopher Culkin and Patricia Brentrup separated in 1995 and as expected, a terrible legal battle for the custody of their seven children was unleashed. The Culkin boys had grown up in a small Manhattan railroad apartment, not required to go to school. Some went, others didn’t. The older ones did not finish high school. With the millions earned by Macaulay, they moved to a luxurious house in the elegant Upper East Side neighborhood of the Big Apple.

Macaulay in My poor little angel 2, Lost in New York (The Grosby Group)

Kit knew the area well, working as a sacristan at St. Joseph’s Church in New York so his children would have access to a free education. The change in luck for the family came when a neighbor, who was director of the Light Opera of Manhattan company, told Kit that they needed boys for a casting.

The exploitation of his father

“My father was jealous of me. He was a bad guy, an abuser. Everything that he had tried to get throughout his life, I got before I was 10 years old,” a still-angry Macaulay said in a 2018 interview. They weren’t teenage millionaire ideas. His brother Kieran, also an actor, said that while he did not receive the same abuse as Macaulay, his father was a bad person.

Between 1990 and 1994, the star unsuccessfully begged his father to stop signing contracts because he needed to take a break, a vacation for the first time in his life, which did not come.. He made 9 films in 5 years and also, with excessive ambition, the man brought two other sons, Rory and Kieran, to the castings. “My father had a giant bed and he made me sleep with my brother on the sofa,” revealed the actor. That’s how when the time came to decide who they wanted to live with, they chose his mother. Kit angrily wiped himself off the map. He disappeared from the lives of the boys, who told the media that he smelled bad and that when he was not there everything was better.

His brother Kieran saw him again after 17 years, in a presentation at a Broadway theater. The man had suffered a stroke and was very deteriorated. He not only he was not moved to see it. He gave her exactly the same thing, as if he were a total unknown or worse, because he thought “fuck him, I don’t care”. The boys hated his father.

Macaulay with his parents and one of his brothers in 1990, the year My Poor Little Angel was released. Their lives had completely changed (The Grosby Group)

On his @IncredibleCulk Twitter account, Macaulay introduces himself in various ways: as a musician in his band The Pizza Underground, such as “best boyfriend” and “best of all, Dakota’s dad.” Family time is a precious commodity. It doesn’t look like the one he had. With Brenda they have been in a relationship for five years, a daughter in common and at any moment they will say yes at the altar. This year a photo circulated where she wore a diamond ring on her left ring finger while she walked through Beverly Hills. A source close to the couple confirmed to People magazine: “Macaulay and Brenda have loved being together as a family ever since they welcomed Dakota. Engagement is a natural next step for them and they are excited about their future together.”

The couple is very secretive about their privacy. At least the actor hates exposure, he’s had enough of it. On her IG account of 2 million followers, Song posts photos in amazing dresses, or next to her cats and dogs. Daily life with her partner is not part of what can be shown. One of the last publications was for Macaulay’s 40th birthday and he dedicated the words of a woman in love: “Happy 40th to this magical being. I could sit and write endlessly how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are and how grateful I am to share and make this life with you.”. There are posts that are worth more than a thousand and that is one.

His partner, Brenda Song, was also a child star of film and television and assures that he understands it like no one else

Macaulay and Brenda met on a set in Thailand while shooting the movie. Changeland in 2017. She was single again, after a relationship with Trace Cyrus, the older brother of Miley, the singer. He was alone too. Until 2011 he had been in a relationship with actress Mila Kunis (the current Ashton Kutcher), and had already been married to another actress, Rachel Miner, from 1998 to 2000.

Just as photos of the couple are not seen, they also do not share images of their daughter. They did make the happy announcement when Dakota was born. They were both parents for the first time. “We are very happy”, they communicated in a few words. The baby is named Dakota in honor of her deceased aunt, who lost her life at the age of 29 as a result of a traffic accident. She was hit by a car.

Macaulay has really enjoyed family time since Dakota came into their lives.

Emotional balance, stability also had a positive impact on his work life. It was part of the series American Horror Story During the past year. And this year she is part of the cast of other television series: the gemstones Y entergalactic.

Over time, the actor was able to start talking to the media about the relationship that linked him to Michael Jackson, 22 years older, with whom he had recorded a video as a child, Black or White in 1991. It was in the first year of the pandemic when he told on the podcast inside of you that they had both suffered from fame since they were children and that the pop star, who had been through a similar situation, had worried about him. She wanted to make sure he wasn’t alone.

A new opportunity came into his life in all aspects and the actor decided to defend her, now with her baby in her arms.

