Macaulay Culkin, What Happened to Kevin of Mom I Missed the Plane? / Millionaire thanks to the movie

Where have you been Macaulay Culkin? The question arises spontaneously every time the famous film is re-proposed, Mom I missed the plane, which sees him as the protagonist. Well, little Kevin, who has grown up in the meantime, continues to work in the world of cinema, even if he has no longer had relevant roles in recent years. His film debut takes place with The Midnight Hour in 1985, followed by Uncle Buck in 1989.

The popularity, however, comes as we said in 1990 with the extraordinary success of the film “Mom I missed the plane” and shortly after in the film “Mom I flew my plane: I got lost in New York”. These are the films that allowed him to make a difference in life and career, earning almost $ 1 million at the age of 11.

Macaulay Culkin’s complicated love life

The famous American actor had a rather complicated love life. At the age of seventeen, in love with hers Rachel Miner, he decides to marry her. The marriage, however, shipwrecked within a few years. Later he falls in love with the actress Mila Kunis, with which he remains linked for about eight years. Their story also ended badly, but over time the two maintained a friendly and cordial relationship.

In 2017, however, his name was associated with Brenda Song, while today the actor seems single. From the point of view of acting in 2006 he took part in the film Sex & Breakfast and in 2010 he took the stage of the Kodak Theare in Los Angeles alongside his colleagues Matthew Broderick, Jon Cryer, Judd Nelson. Curious, as far as the record is concerned, the fact that Macaulay Culkin testified in favor of Michael Jackson, when the latter was accused of pedology, stating that the singer never tried to harass him.

