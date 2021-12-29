Macbeth, Denzel Washington admits: “It’s my only film I’ve seen from start to finish”

Denzel Washinton is the protagonist of the film Macbeth and admitted that it is his only project he has seen from start to finish.

In fact, the actor does not like to see himself on the screens, not considering it essential or useful, and previously he had only reviewed some scenes of the feature films of which he is the star.

The curious detail emerged thanks to an interview with Extra in which the actor also had the opportunity to talk about his impact on the new generations of actors who consider him an example to follow: “I’m just an actor who works like all of them and I’m trying to learn, grow and improve myself“.

Denzel Washington then spoke about his career by saying: “I never think about the past. I watch a scene from one of my movies if it happens on TV, but I haven’t watched a movie I play in from start to finish … I don’t know when the last time was! The last feature I watched from start to finish was Macbeth to prepare me to talk about it. But I don’t think about the past. I look to the future“.

The actor stressed that the project represented a real challenge for him: “It’s about Shakespeare and Joel Coen and Frances McDormand are involved, it’s a real challenge. And I need a challenge at this point in my career. Artistically I need it“.

Washington fans, in the future, may perhaps hope to find out more details of his approach to the world of acting and life: “I have a small notebook for meditation in which I take notes, mark some elements that can inspire me. But it is not a diary … They are thoughts and ideas, and hopes and dreams“.

Macbeth, also played by Frances McDormand, revolves around the titular Scottish general who is persuaded by three witches to kill the King of Scotland. Following the crime, Macbeth will ascend the throne, but it will be his ambition to cause his downfall, instigated by his power-hungry wife.

For his new interpretation of Shakespeare’s play, Joel Coen relied on Denzel Washington as Macbeth alongside Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth, Brendan Gleeson as King Duncan, Alex Hassell, Bertie Carvel, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling and Ralph Ineson.

Macbeth will arrive on Apple TV + on January 14th.