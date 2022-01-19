Macbeth, grandmother Juanita scolds Denzel Washington from Jimmy Kimmel: “You never call me”

Speaking at Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his latest film, The Tragedy of Macbeth by Joel Coen, Denzel Washington he became the protagonist of a nice curtain organized by the famous conductor. In fact, Kimmel surprisingly invited grandmother Juanita, who met Washington in 2017 in a video that became vital on the web.

The elderly lady, who is now 91, first met Denzel Washington in 2017 while he was casually looking for a space to have a small barbecue. At the meeting with this family, the Hollywood star started to argue a bit with everyone and was then reached by the embrace of Juanita who just didn’t want to let him go anymore. During the appearance of Kimmel, the old woman wears the same dress from that video to “make me recognized”. After retelling the episode again, Juanita also joked that she was never called from Washington again, with the actor promptly replying: “You didn’t leave me your number!”.

The latest trailer for The Tragedy of Macbeth, very similar to those previously released, shows the stunning black and white images that Coen and his cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel have taken. Shot entirely in studios, The Tragedy of Macbeth pays homage to German expressionism and Ingmar Bergman’s films. Carter Burwell composed the score.

The film first landed in selected cinemas on December 25th and then was streamed on Apple TV + on January 14th. On these pages you can read our review of The Tragedy of Macbeth, a great Shakespearean adaptation born from the mind of Joel Coen, who for the first time got involved without his brother Ethan.