“Macbeth is the only film of mine that I have seen whole!”

Actor Denzel Washington admitted he never sees his films, with one recent exception: Joel Coen Macbeth’s latest film.

Denzel Washington is the protagonist of the new film by Joel Coen, Macbeth. Regarding the film, the actor therefore made a very curious observation. The film based on the Shakespearean drama seems to be in fact the only one among its own that Washington has seen from start to finish.

The detail emerged from an interview released by Denzel Washington ad Extra. Speaking of his career, the actor referred to this curiosity:

“I never think about the past. I watch a scene from one of my movies if it happens on TV, but I haven’t watched a movie I play in from start to finish… I don’t know when the last time was! The last feature I watched from start to finish was Macbeth to prepare myself to talk about it. But I don’t think about the past. I look to the future“.

Washington then added regarding its impact on the new generations of actors who consider it an example to follow: “I’m just an actor who works like all of them and I’m trying to learn, grow and improve myself“.

The actor also spoke directly about the project. For him Macbeth in fact represented a real challenge: “It’s about Shakespeare and Joel Coen and Frances McDormand are involved, it’s a real challenge. And I need a challenge at this point in my career. Artistically I need it“.

In the film we will thus find Denzel Washington in the role of Macbeth, alongside Frances McDormand in the role of Lady Macbeth. Among other appearances: Brendan Gleeson will be King Duncan, along with Alex Hassell, Bertie Carvel, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling and Ralph Ineson.

Macbeth will arrive on Apple TV + on January 14th.

A Venetian exported to Bologna, with a degree in cinema to show and a lot of curiosity for everything you can see, read and hear.

