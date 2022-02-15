Macbeth, Joel Coen’s film arrives in cinemas in Rome, Milan and Bologna

An excellent news for the proponents of the cinema and for lovers of Shakespeare: on February 16 it will be available in some Italian cinemas, precisely at The Space Cinema Odeon in Milanto the Modern in Rome and al The Space of Bologna the Macbeth by Joel Coen, film adaptation of Shakespeare’s play. The screenings will be in the original version subtitled in Italian.

First film the Coen brothers don’t work together on, Macbeth is directed by Joel Coen and starring Frances Mcdormand And Denzel Washington, the latter already nominated for the Golden Globe as Best Actor. The film, which debuted directly on the platform on Apple TV + on January 14, he is currently nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Actor Denzel Washington, Best Cinematography, and Best Production Design.

Macbeth is an A24 and IAC Films production, based on William Shakespeare’s play and adapted for the screen by Joel Coen, who also directs. In addition to Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, the full cast also includes Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling and Brendan Gleeson. The producers are Joel Coen, Frances McDormand and Robert Graf.