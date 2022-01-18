Macbeth review Joel Coen’s film with Denzel Washington [Apple TV+]

Macbeth review film of Joel Coen with Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling And Brendan Gleeson

The Macbeth it is very probably one of the most transposed tragedies to the cinema of William Shakespeare, often directed by great directors such as: Orson Welles (the first to bring the Shakespearean drama to the screen), Akira Kurosawa, Roman Polanski And Béla Tarr; sometimes even by discrete authors such as Justin Kurzel. In short, the Macbeth it is a tragedy that lends itself a lot to film adaptations, both for the historical context and for the scenographic environment.

A tragedy in a certain sense horrifying, which inspires fear and tension from beginning to end, without ever a moment’s respite. What is frightening is the madness of a man (Denzel Washington) with delusions of omnipotence sentenced to certain death, supported by his wife (Frances McDormand), in his accession to the throne, apparently abandoned, but at the same time devious and perfidious. A man who wanted to become King (the witches had predicted it to him) at any cost, to the point of becoming mad and losing control of his own life and that of his loved ones.

Thanks to A24 (now a well-known production house of award-winning and appreciated films all over the world) and the streaming service of Apple, the Macbeth from Shakespeare had a new “image” directed by Joel Coen (for the first time alone, the brother Ethan announced long ago that he would stop working in the world of cinema as a director) and making use of Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Alex Hassell, Harry Melling And Brendan Gleeson as actors of the main cast.

The Macbeth from Joel Coen (in original The Tragedy of Macbeth) resembles for large sections more a play than a feature film, the place where the events take place seems a perfect stage for the actors ready to enter the scene and convey every single mood. A challenge with oneself and with the viewer, waiting for the curtain to fall to reveal the true identities hidden under the rubble of a lost and submerged world.

Theater and cinema form a winning combination in the film by the director of Fargo, The great Leobowski, The man who wasn’t there And It is not a country for old people, just to name some of the most famous, going beyond the mere concept of filmed theatrical composition, succeeding in the enterprise of alienating the viewer to the point of confusing his ideas. Is what we are seeing possible to perceive almost directly or is it all conveyed through a “double screen”, that is, both the camera and the video device that allows the reproduction of the footage?

To make the alienating effect make sense, Joel Coen And Bruno Delbonnel (former director of photography for the Coen brothers in About Davis and in the Netflix western comedy film, The ballad of Buster Scruggs) have decided to use black and white from the beginning to return to the tragedy of Shakespeare that ancient value possessed by the films of Welles And Kurosawa, as if to seek a bridge in terms of images and suggestions with the past. A nuanced and shady b / w certainly not new (see the one used in The man who wasn’t there), but effective for what is being narrated.

A film that may therefore seem devoid of energy and vigor, sometimes a bit poor in the narrative solutions compared to the original text, fortunately this is not the case, on the contrary it proves to be refined and faithful to the drama as much as Shakespeare would have liked, even in the choice of character costumes. Beautiful then is the agreement created between Washington And McDormand during the shooting and very evident also in the whole feature film.

Joel Coen not only respected and honored Shakespearean tragedy, but gave it new life by making it interpret Lord Macbeth to an actor of color, a symbol of innovation and progress (the question black well-known is not to be found in the production scheme of the film, because choices of this type are the children of a purely Coenian vision and style free from any kind of forced do-goodism and from the impositions of the majors in compliance with today’s canons).

Not everything that glitters becomes gold: every now and then you notice a certain predisposition in seeking the perfect shot (on the other hand it is still a feature film produced by A24, the more experienced will know their modus operandi), the precise image for a painting, nevertheless the hand and the inspiration of the American director are evident in the nuances and tones of the film.

The Macbeth coeniano is a film made up more of shadows than of lights, but of undoubted charm and mystery, thanks also to some very convincing and engaging acting rehearsals.

Joel Coen he proves not only to be a biting and refined author as he is usually recognized by most, but also dark and impetuously dramatic.

Let the curtain rise!