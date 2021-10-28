News

Macbeth, the official trailer of the film [HD]

Posted on
Thursday 28 October 2021 – Trailer

The classic tragedy in a new representation that has been defined as follows: “A work of strong chiaroscuro and enchanting anger: the boldly inventive vision of the” Scottish tragedy “by Joel Coen is a film that gazes at a painful world undone by blind greed and reckless ambition. With the meticulous portrayal of worn-out and world-weary characters, a surprisingly introspective Denzel Washington – he is the man who should be king, according to the prophecy – and a Machiavellian Frances McDormand, his mistress, they are a couple driven to political assassination – and riddled with guilt – after the shrewd predictions of a trio of “strange sisters” (a virtuoso interpretation by Kathryn Hunter). Though it echoes the prohibitive visual designs and proportions of the classics adaptations of Shakespeare from the 1940s by Laurence Olivier, as well as referring to the bloody medieval madness of Kurosawa’s “The Blood Throne”, the story of noise and fury and told by Coen is entirely his and undoubtedly seen today, it is the frightening representation of an amoral takeover of political power which, like its hero, sinks mercilessly into hell. “

