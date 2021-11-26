MacBook Air M1 is back in super discount on Amazon for Black Friday 2021

Back on Amazon’s super discount on Apple’s MacBook Air 2020 with M1 processor. On the occasion of Black Friday 2021, the Seattle giant allows you to enjoy a discount of more than 250 euros on the basic laptop of the Cupertino company.

Below is the configuration that is offered at a reduced price:

2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip (13 “, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) – Silver: 899 Euro (1159 Euro)

There net reduction is therefore 22%, equal to 260 Euros, and Amazon also allows you to pay in five monthly installments of € 179.80. Delivery, at no additional cost, is however only guaranteed between 14 December 2021 and 5 January 2022 for Prime customers, but despite the non-immediate availability it is still possible to block it at the advantageous price.

We have no information on the expiry date of the promotion, and as always we recommend placing your order quickly in case of interest.

Through the product sheet it is also possible to add the added warranty for MacBook Air AppleCare +, lasting 3 years, at the price of 199 Euros, as well as various extra accessories such as the AirPods Pro, the USB-C to AV multiport adapter, the 45W MagSafe 2 power adapter for MacBook Air and more.

For all the Black Friday 2021 offers, we refer you to our page.