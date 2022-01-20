MacBook Pro 13 -207 ??, LG OLED 65 “and 55” TVs on offer, Fire TV Stick, HP notebook, Geox, Clarks and many other super discounts on Amazon today!

The very good LG OLED 65 “ is today at the lowest price ever! Under 1000 Euros the 55 “model. 207 ?? discount on MacBook Pro 13 “ with

M1 chip, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD.

-17% HP – PC 14s-fq0002sl Notebook, AMD Ryzen 5 4500U, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics, Windows 10 Home, 14 “Fingerprint Screen, TrueVision 720p Webcam, USB, HDMI, HP Fast Charge, Silver 499.99?? Buy now

Unmissable this HP notebook for less than 500 Euros: Ryzen 5, 8GB of RAM, 256GB PCIe SSD and 14 “Full HD 1920×180 pixel screen!

Great price for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, almost halved compared to the original price.

Don’t miss the 4th generation Echo Dot

at half price!

The popular 1080p surveillance camera is back on offer YI license plate, super price. The

Yankee Candle, very popular and one of the best-selling items on Amazon, given the bargain prices. Find all those on offer here.

AirPods Max!

185 ?? discount on AirPods Max in these colors.

Two super offers: the first is about an excellent one Philips 55 “TV, the second provides a 60 Euro discount on a printer

Epson high quality.

You save a lot by choosing these iPhone 13 from 512GB in blue or red! Color Galaxy is now the one with the lowest price.

500 Euro discount on this SUPER PC. Single piece!

Here is a great price for one Razer mouse. Also on offer from Razer Razer Opus X in the original color Pink.

Promotion: discounts on excellent Honor 50 in two colors, as long as available.

Today the offer on these has started three Garmin models: great prices!

Super prices Geox! Even for women!

What discounts on Clarks!

At the same time, this also beard and hair trimmer Braun and two accessories.

On time offer, for only 33 Euros, here is a very useful accessory. It connects to the USB Type C port and provides several ports, card slots and

also the headphone jack. Pay attention to this too OPPO smartband

at a super price!

It costs little more than the “basic” exercise bikes, but this one is superior category. A great offer, even for the positive opinions of those who already own it!

100 euros less for the scooter by Lamborghini. Including one year of AXA insurance.

Beware of this laptop: really great, though 499 ??! It has a 10th generation Core i3 processor (2 cores, 4 threads), 8GB of RAM, 256GB of PCIe SSD, a great Full HD monitor, nice design, weight of only

1.56Kg and thickness less than 17mm!

60 Euros discount on iPhone 13 from 128GB, choosing it red or white. The best price now is that of color Midnight.

The best for value for money: realme GT Master Edition!

They return exactly to the price of the Black Friday these three appliances

iRobot: the first washes, the others aspire.

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro in the version with 256 GB of RAM on super offer! Usually it costs between 300 and 320 ??, and even at that price it is very popular.

Players especially appreciate them: the Corsair VOID ELITE USB today they are on offer.

Philips Hue Bridge 2.0 on sale! The Hue Bridge is the control center for the Philips Hue connected lighting system.

-8% HP – PC 15s-eq2004sl Notebook, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics, Windows 10 Home, 15.6 ?? FHD IPS, Fingerprint Reader, Webcam, USB-C, USB, HDMI, Silver 549.99?? Buy now

HP laptops with excellent configuration with AMD Ryzen 5, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD and FHD screen. They save themselves 50 euros!

Alternatively, at a lower price and with a slightly less performing configuration, these TECLAST laptops they are literally selling like hot cakes! Remember to tick the coupon box on page to qualify for one discount of 50 and 70 Euros respectively. Attention, because there are several similar TECLAST models almost always on offer.

Super offers Oral-B. These are just a few examples, you can find them all here.

The Echo Dot third and fourth generation now have the prices of Black Friday. They are very popular at these prices, so it is a more unique than rare opportunity if interested, since after this period they will no longer cost so little.

-18% Samsung Monitor HRM UR59C (U32R592), Curved (1500R), 32 “, 3840×2160 (UHD 4K), VA, 60 Hz, 4 ms, HDMI, Display Port, Audio In, PBP, Eye Saver Mode, Flicker Free, Game Mode, Dark Blue Gray 329.00?? Buy now -7% Samsung Smart Monitor M5 (S32AM503), Flat 32 “, 1920×1080 (Full HD), Smart TV Platform (Amazon Video, Netflix), Airplay, Office 365, Wireless Dex, Integrated Speakers, WiFi, HDMI, White 269.00?? Buy now -13% Acer EK240YCbif PC Monitor, 23.8 “, Full HD VA Display, 75 Hz, 5 ms, 16: 9, FreeSync, VGA, HDMI 1.4, Lum 250 cd / m2, Audio Out, HDMI Cable Included 129.90?? Buy now

They are on offer several Samsung monitor. Here are two really interesting ones! If, on the other hand, you are looking for something inexpensive entry-level this Acer from 23.8 “VA 75Hz it costs very little! At a higher price range, also pay attention to BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210R, curved, 165Hz, 2560×1440 QHD resolution and compatible with 120Hz refresh rate for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Today we find an excellent offer graphics tablet, a WD external SSD super discounted, very fast (up to 1050MB / s) and Honor Band 6, waterproof up to 50 meters and also suitable for swimming!

Two external hard drives: the first is a Seagate 8TB compatible 100% Xbox, the second the

4TB cheaper than ever!

Super prices for this card 512GB microSD, super reliable and with excellent performance. The price for this is very low

Kingston M.2 SSD: it’s a SATA (so speeds up to 550MB / s maximum), ideal for Low cost PC or mini PC.

Really excellent these backpacks for PC (and not only) of prestigious brands. We are around

50 euros with discounts Amazon!

Very low prices for these two PCIe SSD: the first is a Gen3 of 1TB of the value type, the second a monster

500GB Gen4!

With Amazon coupons you are never wrong!

Still an interesting laptop, this time from Lenovo, with the 2.6 GHz base frequency AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor that can push up to 3.5 GHz in boost mode; a 256GB SSD and 8GB of DDR RAM.