MacBook Pro could finally improve gaming on Apple

MacBook Pro has some truly amazing features. It could finally improve gaming on Apple thanks to what it has to offer

Appearing a computer of the Apple is not exactly the first choice made by those who love to play video games. However, lately, the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips make Apple’s MacBook Pro a real change in the era of gaming. And that’s exactly what could make a difference now, thanks to the power of Apple’s new chips. but why don’t you usually think of a Mac as a computer that isn’t useful for gaming? Well, we know that the US company has always wanted to create sleek and slim high-performance computers but not designed for gaming.

But, from now on, thanks to the MacBook Pro, everything finally changes. While some games today don’t require who knows how much power, others need optimized hardware. In addition, the cooling system must be structured to withstand intense gaming sessions while keeping the temperature at optimal levels and a high-performance graphics card to ensure smooth and functional gameplay. Given these limitations, developers don’t invest time and money to optimize everything on Mac when the result is superior on Windows. But now, something is changing.

The MacBook Pro revolution for the gaming world

Thanks to the introduction of the new M1 chip, Apple has made giant strides. This is thanks to the power it can offer. The CPU has incredible performance. Especially theM1 Pro and the Max they manage to reach the graphics power required by gaming. Titles such as Metro Exodus, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and The Witcher 3 require a fairly high frame rate and the M1 Max chip can guarantee that. As many as 60 – 100 fps it can reach without exerting too much effort. For games that require more performance, such as GTA V, CrossOver can be used as a simulator to make them run at their best.

Read also -> Apple and Playstation 5 together, surprise announcement

Read also -> Skyrim prequel coming soon, previews

Hitman, Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Total War: Warhammer II, and Civilization VI put the MacBook Pro under great strain and all in all it performed very efficiently. Almost always it was above 100 fps. It should be emphasized that, in order to make these computers truly ready for gaming, developers must devote their work to optimizing them. Several Apple fans, gaming enthusiasts, are actually thinking they can buy a MacBook Pro M1 Pro or Max.