MacBook Pro, iPad mini and iPad Pro on sale

Alongside the Mediaworld Red Weekend, the distribution chain offers a series of very interesting discounts “Only For the Weekend”, in the context of similar promotions. The protagonists are above all Apple products.

L’7.9-inch iPad mini from 2019, in the WiFI + Cellular configuration with 256 gigabytes of internal memory, can be purchased for 699 Euros, with a saving of 72 Euros compared to the previous price of 771.05 Euros.

On offer, however, we also find the11-inch iPad Pro from 2021, in the WiFi Only model with 2 terabytes of memory and Apple M1 chip: in this case the proposed discount is not very high but the device can still be purchased at 2089 Euros, from the 2109 Euros in the list.

Finally, we also point out the discount on the 13-inch MacBook Pro with 1 terabyte of memory and Intel Core i5 processor, which can be purchased for 1999 Euro, compared to the 2459 Euro list. In this case, Mediaworld also offers payment in 20 monthly installments of 99.95 Euros per month, with tan and 0% team.

The complete list of products on offer can be consulted directly through this address: the promotions will expire tomorrow, Sunday 9 January 2022, at 23:59. You still have a few hours to buy them.