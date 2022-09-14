Maccabi Haifa, Messi, Campos, defense

Seen and read about PSG in the French press this Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The match against Maccabi Haifa in a warm atmosphere, Lionel Messi’s return to form since the start of the season, the Luis Campos galaxy, solutions in central defense following the absence of Presnel Kimpembe and the probable eleven.

In today’s edition, The Team evokes the game of Champions League from PSG facing Maccabi Haifa. And after the 2-1 victory against the Juventus, the Rouge & Bleu hope to regain their attacking power of August against the Israeli club. In one of the hottest stadiums in the country, the club from the capital will have to come back with the victory of their trip to the leader of the Israeli championship. The Parisian club will also want to forget the bad memory of 1998 with an elimination against Maccabi Haifa in Cup Winners’ Cup Round of 32 (2-3 in Haifa, 1-1 on the way). For it, Christophe Galtier will have to compose without Keylor Navas, Presnel Kimpembe and Renato Sanches. “After two less successful matches (Juventus and Brest), the PSG must also take the opportunity to find the spark that ignited the lawns in August (21 goals in 5 Championship matches). » After arriving late at night, the Parisians will also have to deal with a temperature that will exceed 30°C and a humid atmosphere this Wednesday evening. Especially the PSG will have to get back to winning ways on the road Champions League. Indeed, the club of the capital remains on 5 matches without success in C1 far from its bases (2 draws and 3 defeats).

The Team also focuses on Lionel Messi and his return to form this season with already 4 goals and 7 assists in 9 matches played. Above all, number 30 of the PSG leaves a better visual impression than during his first season with the Parisian jersey. Placed on the right wing in the 4-3-3 of Mauricio Pochettino, The Pulga was too far from the game and his participation was limited. Then Lionel Messi has gradually refocused on the axis of the game, especially since the arrival of Christophe Galtier. But its positioning is rather evolutionary, as in the face of Juventus Torino. “In the first period, he plays in this middle zone between the axis and the right lane, and in a fairly remote position. Without refraining from refocusing at the slightest opportunity. After the break, it’s obvious: Messi is installed in the axis, to form a triangle with Mbappe and Neymar. » At first, the Argentinian wants to avoid the opposing density at the start of the meeting and then with the opposing organizations exhausted, he takes the opportunity to get closer to his two attacking friends in order to better combine. In front of the juvethe three players exchanged the ball 64 times (against 45 on average last season in C1) creating numerous chances.

The 3-4-3 system also favors Lionel Messi where he easily manages to stand out 20-25 meters from goal thanks to an excellent placement on the pitch. The 35-year-old benefits from his technical relationship with Neymar and the two midfielders (Marco Verratti and Vitinha). In addition, being refocused in the axis allows him to make less defensive effort allowing his team to be less unbalanced. For the past few seasons, the Argentinian international has taken on the role of game organizer and has become more of a passer than a scorer.

The sports daily also tells us that Lionel Messi played “regulatory role” during the penaltygate between Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe at the start of the season. With the extension of the Frenchman, the Argentinian quickly understood that he was not one of the priority shooters in this exercise and did not dispute the choice of the staff. ” Near Neymar, he above all tried to calm things down and bring the positions closer together. » In addition, he maintains fluid relations with Luis Campos and Christophe Galtier. If he regrets the departures of his two compatriots, Leandro Paredes and Angel Di Maria, The Pulga will not settle the question of its future before the World Cup 2022while the club is considering an extension of its player, currently under contract until June 2023. “In the meantime, he says he is fully involved in the Parisian project, with which he shares an ultimate objective, to win the Champions League. »

Finally, The Team returns to the problem encountered by the PSG in central defense with the absence of around six weeks from Presnel Kimpembe (hamstring injury). The Titi could miss the next 9 matches of the PSG. A package that will change the balance of the defensive animation of the Rouge & Bleu. After having troubleshooted in this role on several occasions, Danilo Pereira is the number 1 option of the staff to occupy the position of central defender. The Portuguese above all shows real skills in duels as in reading situations of imbalance. Although it is considered the understudy ofAshraf Hakimi, Nordi Mukiele also has experience in a three-man defense. If the switch to two central defenders is a possibility, this option is currently not favored by Christophe Galtier. Indeed, the three axial animation has been worked on since the start of the season, and going back to four behind “would require new adjustments and would not allow Parisians to progress in the animation in which they want to register. »

In a press conference, the Parisian coach also opened the possibility of integrating a young person in central defense. To date, only El Chadaille Bitshiabu fits this profile. After a year with the professional squad, the 17-year-old Titi remains a talent to watch. This summer, Angers was interested but “The question of his future did not arise during the last transfer window. » Luis Campos let him know he was counting on him in the rotation. If the Portuguese leader opted instead for a presence after the 2022 World Cup, the PSG could end up needing his club-trained player sooner than expected. With folder failure Milan Skriniar, the question of a new recruit free of any contract or a joker could be considered. But for Luis Campos, Milan Skriniar was the only option. So, he “wishes to push until January while waiting to be able to relaunch the priority track leading to the defender of Inter Milan. »

PSG probable XI (The Team): Donnarumma – Ramos, Marquinhos (c), Danilo – Mukiele, Verratti, Vitinha, Mendes – Messi, Mbappé, Neymar

On his side, The Parisian also mentions this match of Champions League facing Maccabi Haifa. The Rouge & Bleu will face an opponent and a public who have been waiting for the return of the C1 for 12 years. Facing the Israeli club, the PSG must confirm his result obtained against the Juventus Torino. In a summer temperature (30°C in Haifa), the capital club hopes to regain its offensive power of the summer. Even if the French champions are making an almost perfect start to the season, there are still some improvements to be made, as recalled Christophe Galtier at a press conference: “On the offensive animation, we still have quite high statistics in terms of goals but also in opportunities created. We have to manage to work on different options on how we must keep our balance and how we must recover the ball depending on the organization and animation of the opposing team. »

PSG probable XI (The Parisian): Donnarumma – Danilo, Marquinhos (c), Ramos – Mukiele, Verratti, Ruiz, Mendes – Messi, Mbappé, Neymar

The Parisian also focuses on the galaxy Luis Campos. Since the spring, the Portuguese leader has been involved in PSG matters (extension of Kylian Mbappeappointment of Christophe Galtier, transfer window less bling-bling). Besides his family and some precious friends, Luis Filipe Hipolito Reis Pedrosa Camposby his full name, has a long-time friend known in the world of football: Jose Mourinho. The two men have known each other for 30 years and the name of the technician of AS Roma was even associated with the Rouge & Bleu from the first rumors of the arrival of Luis Campos to PSG. “The two men today spend days and nights talking, with football as the main menu of discussions. »

Family Mbappe also has an important place. Indeed, the Parisian leader and the clan Mbappe (Fayza Lamari and Wilfrid Mbappe) have known each other for AS Monaco, for almost ten years. And between the two parties, a relationship of trust and loyalty was immediately established. “The world champion has been listening to the advice (sometimes the reproaches) of his mentor in football for nine years. He also shares with him his major decisions, his career choices.reports LP. At the Red & Blue, Luis Campos also has a close relationship with João Sacramento (assistant to Christophe Galtier) and Olivier Gagne (assistant director of professional football at PSG). The latter is notably the eyes and ears of Luis Campos when the football adviser is not present at the Lodge Camp. Olivier Gagne takes care of stewardship, the organization of the first team and listens to the players before reporting the facts to the Parisian manager.

Possessing a large network, the Portuguese leader also works with recognized agents, such as Jorge Mendes. The latter notably placed two of his players in the PSG this summer (Renato Sanches and Vitinha) and also took care of the signing of the professional contract of Warren Zaire-Emery. The two men have known each other for 25 years. Pini Zahavi also remains an essential interlocutor of Campos. It represents in particular Neymar Jr and Robert Lewandowski. Close Mino Raiola, who died last April, the Portuguese maintains a good relationship with the agent’s clan. But it remains on a failure during the file xavi simonsdriven by Rafaela Pimentapartner of Raiola for eight years. Indeed, this transfer to PSV Eindhoven was done behind the back of the Parisian leader. Even if this case may leave traces, the various parties are already working together for the extension of Marco Verratti.

Finally at the level of the coaches, Luis Campos has a good relationship with Christophe Galtier since their common experience at Lille. The two men “everything is said to each other, all the time, the good and the bad, what annoys and what unites. » They work together in the sports field and share information. “No decision escapes the other in the daily life of the Loges campa first in the era QSI which has multiplied the conflicting sports pairs. »