Maccabi Haifa – PSG: Messi offers two huge records and doubles Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi takes advantage of Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence from the Champions League to set new records! On the road to Maccabi Haifa, Paris Saint-Germain can say thank you to the Argentinian, scorer in the first period, to come back to score against a valiant Israeli team. An achievement that allows the former Barça to enter a little more into the history of the Champions League.
First of all, he is the first player to score in 18 consecutive editions in the biggest of European competitions. But above all, by making the difference against Maccabi Haifa, a team against which he had never played, he now brings to 39 the number of teams against which he has shaken the net. It is one more than his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who will have to settle for the Europa League this season.
Messi’s records
