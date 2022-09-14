Entertainment

Maccabi Haifa – PSG: Messi offers two huge records and doubles Cristiano Ronaldo

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 27 1 minute read

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Christopher Nkunku’s “Little Brother” interview!

Lionel Messi takes advantage of Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence from the Champions League to set new records! On the road to Maccabi Haifa, Paris Saint-Germain can say thank you to the Argentinian, scorer in the first period, to come back to score against a valiant Israeli team. An achievement that allows the former Barça to enter a little more into the history of the Champions League.

First of all, he is the first player to score in 18 consecutive editions in the biggest of European competitions. But above all, by making the difference against Maccabi Haifa, a team against which he had never played, he now brings to 39 the number of teams against which he has shaken the net. It is one more than his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who will have to settle for the Europa League this season.

Messi’s records

to summarize

Lionel Messi, the Argentinian striker of Paris Saint-Germain, distinguished himself by finding the fault against Maccabi Haifa to afford two records in the Champions League, one of which he stole directly from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Antoine Chirat

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 27 1 minute read

Related Articles

Kylie Jenner pokes fun at her sister Kendall on Vogue’s new ‘cooking show’ with mom Kris amid naughty sisters feud

18 seconds ago

In photos: how is the project with which Demi Moore returns to acting and where Olivia Wilde was shown in the midst of the scandal

7 mins ago

A jewel of entertainment cinema with Tom Cruise arrives on Amazon Prime Video

18 mins ago

Margot Robbie is photographed crying after visiting Cara Delevingne

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button