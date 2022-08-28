Maccabi Haifa will have to face PSG and Juventus in the Champions League group stage

AJN Agency.- Charlie Chaplin seems to be all the rage these days. Not that the legendary silent film comedian has ever been in any danger of falling off his pedestal, but there have been one or two multidisciplinary events of late that feed into a hitherto little-known Chaplin knack. The Revolution Orchestra is doing its bit to keep the British genius on our minds with The Gold Rush concert series, taking place in Herzliya, Jerusalem, Haifa and Tel Aviv from September 2-9 .

The title, of course, refers to Chaplin’s 1925 masterpiece, which incorporates some of the greatest visual and comic gems in film history.

»The revolution I am trying to convey is not about listening to Chaplin as a composer. It’s more about having a different experience,” said concert director Roy Oppenheim.

Although he was not a composer in the strict sense of the word – Chaplin could not read or write music – he created some of the most beautiful and enduring melodies in the world of cinema. Basically, he created the soundtracks for almost all of his films, including City Lights, Limelight and the incisive satire Modern Times, as well as the film that gives its name to the current edition of the concert.

The concert offers an alternative vision of the Chaplin film in question. “It’s like stepping into a time capsule and understanding what cinema was like 100 years ago,” says Oppenheim, adding that the Revolution Orchestra’s format is actually not that different from the original mode of presentation.

“At that time, there was a pianist who played while the silent film was showing. I always say that it is a seret ilem (the Hebrew translation of ‘silent film’),” Oppenheim said, which he believes is a salient point worth emphasizing several times. “I’ll mention it before the concert. Una seret ilem is a film without speech. I think people should know that in a silent movie, the music competes with the dialogue. So, with a silent movie, you have a lot of music. And if you want to have music with a movie, it’s best to go for a silent movie.”

In addition, Oppenheim stated that the performance resurrects the old live music format of silent films and marks a change on several levels. “Wagner had a great success when he put the orchestra in the pit, so the audience didn’t see the music, they just heard it.”

That’s where the sensory change is. “The audience at our concerts will see the music and listen to the film [a través del acompañamiento musical]which creates something very interesting,” Oppenheim explained.

The director knows that the format is not entirely revolutionary, and that orchestral screenings have become something of a fad all over the world. But he believes that he and his teammates are offering the public something different.

“I’m talking about watching the music. I think there’s something very nice, aesthetically speaking, about watching a movie in black and white when the musicians are in full color.” That, Oppenheim says, enhances the entire sensory package.

“Most orchestral screenings have a great movie with a great ensemble, which gives you the ‘oh my god’ factor. The artistic effect is a very professional matter. It’s very difficult to play music under those circumstances. It’s a marathon: 90 minutes of playing nonstop,” said the director.

It is clear that it is not an ordinary entertainment experience. “The dissonance between monochrome film and color music, I think, can sometimes cause the viewer to ignore the screen and see the orchestra. This is also due to the fact that the film and the music are not completely in sync.”

The musicians are really put to the test, but, according to Oppenheim, they perform well because of the layout of the inputs. “There are also special effects, like the various sounds the percussionist makes to tie in with the movie.”

The split-sense situation, with audience members oscillating between listening and watching, can also be an advantage. “I think that brings people closer to the film, especially since it’s a silent film. The music provides the emotional element, connecting you more powerfully with the characters and action of the film. It is a masterpiece that we present to the public, as it is », she concluded.