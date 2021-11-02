Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has announced his resignation

Zoran Zaev, Prime Minister of North Macedonia and leader of the local Social Democratic Party (SDSM), said he will step down from both posts. He announced this on Sunday, after the defeat of his party in the local elections, won in most of the country by the conservative VMRO-DPMNE party. The elections were considered an important test of the consent of the Zaev government.

Zaev did not say when he will step down and it is not clear what will happen now. Macedonian law provides that, in the event of the resignation of the prime minister, the latter will maintain office until the majority parties agree on a replacement for his own party. If no agreement is reached, parliament will be dissolved and early elections will be held.

Zaev became the leader of his party in 2013 and was elected prime minister in 2017, after North Macedonia was ruled for ten years by conservative Nikola Gruevski, later convicted of corruption and fled the country. Zaev had led North Macedonia to join NATO in 2020, and in 2018 he had made the historic agreement with the Greek government to officially name the country “North Macedonia”, putting an end to a dispute between the two countries that lasted decades, linked to the use of the name “Macedonia”, which also identifies a region of Greece. However, Zaev had recently lost consensus, also due to the inefficient management of the pandemic.