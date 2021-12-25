Mach-E, the electric for all ages

Who said that electric cars are an exclusive for the youngest or for those who, in any case, are under 40 or 50 years old? Indeed, these are vehicles that in some cases may appear to be more technological than others. But age is by no means a distinction for the purchase of cars with electric motors or “high-tech” cars.

The case of Pedro Garcia, proud and happy owner of a Mustang Mach-E brand new. The detail that we have omitted so far is the age of Pedro: the Spaniard has just turned 87 and had driven exclusively Ford cars with internal combustion engines all his life. Over the years, Mr. Garcia had established an excellent relationship with the team at the local Denia dealership, “Auto Christian”, in Alicante.

This allowed him to be one of the first to be able to see and test the Mustang Mach-E, the first full electric SUV of the historic US brand. And, needless to say, between Mr. Pedro and the full electric SUV of the Blue Oval it was love at first sight. Someone also tried to dissuade the 87-year-old Spaniard from buying an electric car: the fear linked to the unknown engine and the hi-tech equipment of the vehicle had pushed many to “hinder” the marriage.

On the other hand, Mr. Pedro has shown that he greatly appreciates the ease with which the full electric SUV of the US manufacturer is driven. The single pedal drive system (accelerates and brakes with the same pedal, pressing or releasing it) makes everything easier and, at the same time, allows you to recover the kinetic energy dissipated during braking and transform it into extra charge for the battery.

Also there charging, just to stay on the subject, it has never been a problem for the elder from Alicante. Thanks to the wall-box installed in the home garage, Pedro can “fill up” his Mach-E during the night, without worries of any kind and in complete tranquility. Thus, during the day, he can travel where he wants and as much as he wants: the 88 kWh battery allows you to travel 500 kilometers (one of the electric cars with the greatest autonomy) without forcing him to stop halfway.

The case of Mr. Pedro Garcia proves, if any were still needed, that the transition from petrol cars to full electric cars it’s not problematic at all. Indeed, it is much simpler than you might imagine: if an 87-year-old can do it, anyone can do it.