Machado shines and SD triumphs in the desert
PHOENIX — Eric Hosmer hit the go-ahead single in the eighth, Manny Machado added an RBI double, and the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 on Saturday.
The game was tied 2-2 in the eighth inning, which Machado opened with a single before stealing second and advancing to third on a wild pitch.
Hosmer followed with his second single of the game — a hot ground ball that deflected off the glove of second baseman Ketel Marte to give the Padres the lead. Austin Nola hit a sacrifice fly later to drive in Luke Voit and make it 4-2.
Joe Musgrove pitched six quality innings for the Padres. He allowed two runs and five hits, without walking and with eight strikeouts.
Steve Wilson (1-0) pitched a scoreless seventh inning and earned the win in his major league debut.
Veteran right-hander Ian Kennedy (0-1) took the loss after giving up both runs in the eighth inning.
For the Padres, Venezuelan José Azocar 1-1 with an RBI. The Dominican Machado 4-2 with two runs scored.
For the Diamondbacks, the Dominicans Marte 4-1 with a run scored, Geraldo Perdomo 2-0, Sergio Alcántara 3-1. Venezuelans David Peralta 4-2 with a run scored and two RBIs, José Herrera 3-0.