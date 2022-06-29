Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Address Secret Marriage Rumors

ads

More about: machine gun kelly Machine Gun Kelly breaks glass on face at restaurant, blood begins to spurt Travis Barker’s son Landon performs in New York with MGK amid father Megan Fox’s hospitalization , Machine Gun Kelly Matches Pink Hair at Hulu Document Premiere MGK Almost Gets Shot Himself on Call with Megan Fox: ‘I Just Blown Up’

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox shut down rumors that they were secretly married after he called her his “wife.”

“I think when I talk about terminology, I never felt like my girlfriend,” the 32-year-old singer told “Entertainment Tonight” on Monday. “She feels too adolescent for the depth of our relationship.”

Fox, who matched her fiancé in an all-pink ensemble at the premiere of her documentary “Life in Pink,” acknowledged that Kelly has called her “every name,” including “wife,” “twin flame,” and “being from.” ethereal light. ” among others.

“Nope, [we aren’t married]. We don’t know what’s going on,” the 36-year-old actress told “ET.”

“He’s on tour this year,” he continued. “When it needs to happen, the universe will open up and give us the space to do it.”

“When necessary, the universe will open up and give us the space to do it,” said the actress. GC Images

The lovebirds initially sparked marriage and pregnancy rumors when Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, called Fox his “wife” and mentioned an “unborn child” at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in May.

While the “Bloody Valentine” rocker and the “Jennifer’s Body” star have yet to walk down the aisle, they are in the process of planning their wedding.

The director of the Fox and Kelly movie “Taurus” teased that Kelly, not Fox, is the “girlfriend.” FilmMagic

“Supposedly, [Kelly is a] bridezilla more than [Fox] it’s because she’s been through it before,” Tim Sutton, who directed the couple’s new movie, “Taurus,” told Us Weekly earlier this month.

The couple got engaged at the Ritz-Carlton Dorado Beach in Puerto Rico in January.

The couple is approaching the six-month anniversary of their engagement. Megan Fox/Instagram

They met in March 2020 while filming “Midnight in the Switchgrass” when Fox split from her husband, “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum Brian Austin Green. The exes, who finalized their divorce in February, share three children: Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5.

Kelly, who has never been married, shares her 12-year-old daughter Casie with her ex Emma Cannon.

ads