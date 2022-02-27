Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox face obstacles while planning their wedding

“The location is difficult,” the musician explained, adding that ideally he would love for the wedding venue to feature a red river and gothic elements. When they can build me, like, a red river with gothic elements,” Kelly said, adding: “Location is hard, trying to find a place that matches my artistic vision.”

The couple, who confirmed their relationship in July 2020 after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, got engaged in January this year and sealed the union by drinking “each other’s blood.”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

In July 2020 we sat under this banyan tree,” Fox wrote in the caption of his Instagram post announcing the news. “We ask for magic,” he continued. “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short and hectic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require of us, but intoxicated with love. And karma.”

“Somehow, a year and a half later, after we walked through hell together, and laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” she added. “And just like every life before this, and as in every life that will follow, I said yes… and then we drank each other’s blood.”