Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox make the relationship official on Instagram

After recounting the first meeting and the beginning of their relationship, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox (PHOTO) they post on Instagram their first couple photo. In the musician’s profile there is a black and white shot that immortalizes the two protagonists of one of the most talked about gossip of recent months. Also present is a romantic dedication to Megan Fox (the trailer for her latest film Rogue): “I waited forever to find you again”. The love story between the actress and Machine Gun Kelly is also made official on social media. A relationship born on the set of “Midnight in the Switchgrass”, a film that sees the two as protagonists.

Megan Fox: “Machine Gun Kelly is a twin flame” In May, Megan Fox ended her marriage to Brian Austin Green. Linked to the protagonist of Beverly Hills 90210 for 10 years, the actress chose to end the relationship after meeting Machine Gun Kelly. Mother of three children, Megan Fox she told in a recent podcast that she is already ready for marriage and does not rule out the possibility of a child. In fact, taking advantage of the presence of an astrologer, the actress asked the cards who will be the future wife of Machine Gun Kelly and whether there will be children in the future. During the interview he also told of considering Machine Gun Kelly, as a twin flame: “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is where a soul transcends into such a high level that it can be divided into two different bodies at the same time. So we are two halves of the same soul. I told him immediately, because I felt it right away.” Loading... Advertisements