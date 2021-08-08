Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox make the relationship official on Instagram

After recounting the first meeting and the beginning of their relationship, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox (PHOTO) they post on Instagram their first couple photo. In the musician’s profile there is a black and white shot that immortalizes the two protagonists of one of the most talked about gossip of recent months. Also present is a romantic dedication to Megan Fox (the trailer for her latest film Rogue): “I waited forever to find you again”. The love story between the actress and Machine Gun Kelly is also made official on social media. A relationship born on the set of “Midnight in the Switchgrass”, a film that sees the two as protagonists.
Megan Fox: “Machine Gun Kelly is a twin flame”
In May, Megan Fox ended her marriage to Brian Austin Green. Linked to the protagonist of Beverly Hills 90210 for 10 years, the actress chose to end the relationship after meeting Machine Gun Kelly. Mother of three children, Megan Fox she told in a recent podcast that she is already ready for marriage and does not rule out the possibility of a child. In fact, taking advantage of the presence of an astrologer, the actress asked the cards who will be the future wife of Machine Gun Kelly and whether there will be children in the future. During the interview he also told of considering Machine Gun Kelly, as a twin flame: “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is where a soul transcends into such a high level that it can be divided into two different bodies at the same time. So we are two halves of the same soul. I told him immediately, because I felt it right away.”
The love story born on the set
Since the announcement of the separation from Brian Austin Green, numerous rumors had spread about the flirtation between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. The same ex-husband had spoken of the musician as a good person and that was not the cause of their breakup. After a few weeks, the first photos popped up hand in hand at the exit of a bar in Los Angeles and then the shot where the couple is immortalized in a passionate kiss. Before the officialization of their relationship, Megan Fox is also appeared in the singer’s latest video “Bloody Valentine”. In the video clip the two are the protagonists of some overwhelming scenes and in those days Machine Gun Kelly had also published a behind the scenes that already showed a nice relationship between the two. The rapper, who also became famous for a dissing with Eminem, recounted the first meeting with Megan Fox: “Our caravans were close to each other so I waited sitting on the steps of my caravan every day, just to have a moment of eye contact. She has the most incredible eyes I’ve ever seen.”