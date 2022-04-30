– Advertisement –



The sexy couple now surprises us with news that many probably expected to happen with such an outgoing duet. Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox take their commitment to an extreme level.

A few days from the engagement of Colson Baker (now you know the name of your crush) and the sexiest protagonist of Transformers, Megan foxconfirmed that they have a somewhat strange ritual.

Apparently vampires exist among us and, to seal their commitment, this couple drinks blood from each other.

You read right!

Fox assured and published on his Instagram account that the day the interpreter of “Bloody Valentine” he proposed to her, Megan drank his blood.

Of course, it was not surprising that Machine Gun Kelly respond in the same way, taking the blood of his fiancée.

The beautiful actress shared something of her personal life with the artist, the day he asked her to marry him in 2020, between his words, Fox said that Kelly and she were destined for each other and that the pain of a period of time so frenetic, had brought them together.

At the end of her beautiful words in an Instagram post, Meg closed with: “So we drank each other’s blood.”

There is no doubt that reality is not so far from fiction, since this fact is something that we only saw in vampire or horror movies.

Now, the happy couple share more than a commitment but a ritual that has united them in a way unimaginable, in the words of Fox.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s couple drink each other’s blood, would you do this with your boyfriend??? For my part, I would, and you? I read them 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/GE88BjlGtc — Kry (@una_rockerita_) April 28, 2022

Although a bit strange Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox they take their commitment to an extreme level and drink their own blood.

