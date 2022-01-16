News

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox: the most awaited couple in Milan at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show

Their presence was undoubtedly the event of the second day of the Milano Moda Uomo fashion shows. Machine Gun Kelly, in the century Colson Baker, 31, appeared with his indisputable charm to deal with the soundtrack of the Dolce & Gabbana aw 2022 fashion show.

Dolce & Gabbana, the eclecticism of the new generations has the face of Machine Gun Kelly

By alternating three different outfits, one white, one colored and one black, with a transparent T-shirt to show the bust decorated with tattoos, he imprinted the rhythm of the show with his music.

Machine Gun Kelly wore a custom pearl-encrusted double-breasted dress with spiked stud details to open the show.
To applaud him in the front row, beautiful in black pants and lingerie bodice, the dazzling Megan Fox, his partner and future bride.

The couple landed in Milan fresh from the promise of marriage arrived after a year and a half of engagement and sealed with an amazing ring of emerald and diamonds and a pact of blood. The musician, 31, and the American sex symbol star of Hollywood, 35, are now an official couple, after months of rumors.

The romantic marriage proposal took place under a tree in a beautiful garden of the Spa Botánico at the Ritz-Carlton Dorado Beach in Puerto Rico, the place where the two met and fell in love in 2020, complete with social statements.

“Yes, in this life and in every life – wrote Machine Gun Kelly -. Under the same branches under which we fell in love, I brought her back to ask her to marry me. I know that tradition is a ring, but the I designed with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (his birthstone) and the diamond (my birthstone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that join as two halves of the same soul to form the dark heart that is ours love”.

Megan Fox, first married to Beverly Hills 90210 actor Brian Austin Green, is the mother of three children, Noah (9) Bodhi (7) and Journey (5). Machine Gun Kelly is the father of Casie, 12, born of love with Emma Cannon.

