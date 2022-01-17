Machine Gun Kelly asks Megan Fox for her hand and parades for Dolce & Gabbana

2022 started with a bang for Megan Fox: the actress accepted the wedding proposal of Machine Gun Kelly. The singer organized everything down to the smallest detail at the Ritz-Carlon Dorado Beach in Puerto Rico, leaving his girlfriend breathless. “In July 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. A year and a half later, after going through hell together and laughing more than I ever imagined possible, she asked me to marry him. And as in every life before this, and as in every life that will follow it, I said yes “, wrote Fox, posting the video of the moment on Instagram and adding how the two drank each other’s blood. other.

The meanings hidden in the ring

Nonconformist in life and in clothing, Machine Gun Kelly could only give to Megan Fox an out of the ordinary ring. Together with the jeweler Stephen Websterthe musician has drawn a token with a strong symbolic meaning. “I know that tradition calls for a ring but with Stephen we designed two: the first with the emerald (his birthstone) and the second with the diamond (my birthstone), set on two magnetic bands that attract each other. like two halves of the same soul, forming the dark heart that is our love ”, declared the bridegroom. The value of the precious, with the two stones of about four carats each, would be around 400 thousand dollars.

Wedding couple?

What will be the style chosen for the wedding? Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly they did a lot of discussion for their couple looks, shown off in this year and a half of love story. Do you remember her bondage dress paired with his black tongues? The outfit adopted by the rapper for the proposal certainly did not go unnoticed: a black and white striped shirt covered with sequins. Many immediately compared it to the look worn by Travis Barker to ask for the hand of Kourtney Kardashian (HERE the details). After all, the two are best friends: will they be a couple’s wedding?

Together with Milan

After such an important event, it was thought that Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox they took a few days to relax in Costa Rica. The two, however, immediately left. Direction? Milan. The couple arrived in town for the men’s show Dolce & Gabbanawhere he paraded. With the slender body, the rapper is a perfect model. Front row Fox proudly observed her future husband on the runway. The actress was super sexy in leather pants and a lace top but the accessory that caught her eye was obviously firmly on her ring finger. Discover the details of the fairytale ring in the gallery.

