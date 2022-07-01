Machine Gun Kelly, boyfriend of Megan Fox, appears with a bloody face on Instagram

After Machine Gun Kelly Y Megan fox admitted that they tried Ayahuasca, has drawn attention the photo that the rocker published on Instagram, where his bloody face is seen and part of his hands and clothes. Of course, it sparked the concern of his fans immediately.

Machine Gun Kelly he has a morbid fascination with blood. That is not a secret. The singer wears a vial around his neck containing his fiancee’s Megan fox and he has a hyper-realistic tattoo of a bloody cut on his throat. For that very reason, when she left her concert after party at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday with His face, neck and hands covered in blood, many wondered if it was just props or if he had really suffered an accident.

Those who were with him inside the premises recorded several videos in which Machine Gun Kelly breaking a glass of champagne on his forehead while giving some sort of speech. Of course, he did not lose his smile at any time at the end of the celebration despite the spectacular cut that he had on his eyebrow.

The next day he shared a recording on Instagram in which he showed the wound more closely to make it clear that it was not false, and a few hours later he went to the Seth Meyer program to grant an interview in which he acknowledged that he felt “like the s**t.”

But why did he do such a thing? Colson, as the musician is called, has offered a more or less coherent explanation to also clarify that he does not rule out incorporating a doctor to his staff of employees in view of how prone he is to accidents.

“Do you notice how you sometimes gently tap a glass of champagne with a fork to get the attention of others? Well, I didn’t have a fork, and I hit her with my head”, she justified herself.

