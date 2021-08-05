Machine Gun Kelly boyfriend of Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly he was born in Houston, on April 22, 1990. Known in music as a rapper, he is also an American actor. As a child he moved around the world with his family, going from Egypt to Germany. Then they settled in Chicago, Cleveland, the United States of America and finally Denver. Here he lives with his aunt and father for some time. The mother decides to leave home, the father suffers from depression and for this Reason Machine Gun Kelly is bullied.

From an early age he had a passion for hip hop. Because of the bad relations with his father he decides to leave leaving him alone with his aunt. It begins its dependence on the drug. He abandoned his studies as a young man, then resumed when he grew up and wrote his first amateur tape, Stamp of Approval. In 2006 he released the mixtape Stamp of Approval and begins performances at Cleveland clubs.

In 2009 he participated in the Apollo Theater in Harlem, he is the first rapper to win major awards. The second mixtape came in 2010. The money he earned, however, does not allow him to pay the rent so he starts working at Chipotle’s.

The first official album is Lace Up, released on October 9, 2012. He gets great success so much that he is rewarded with the gold disc because it exceeds the threshold of 500,000 units sold. He is a winner of the MTV Europe Music Award. In 2015 comes the second album of unreleased, General Admission.

In 2016 he released the single Bad Things, with Camila Cabello. It is in 2018 that he achieves success with Rap Devil, a diss to the rapper Eminem. The singer responds with Killshot. Kelly this time chooses not to argue. In 2019, it promotes Hotels Diablo, fourth album. In 2020 publish Bloody Valentine. The single with the greatest emotional impact is Lead You on. He told with music the cause of his addiction. The singer also lived through a homeless period and attempted suicide by overdose.

Machine Gun Kelly : private life

The rapper has a daughter, Casie, born in 2009. He and the child’s mother are no longer together, despite this they are on good terms so much so that he bought a house for them.

Today he is busy with the model Megan Fox who would like to marry. The rapper would like to have children but she says she doesn’t feel ready.