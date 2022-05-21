Entertainment

Machine Gun Kelly compares himself and Megan Fox to this Disney couple after dedicating a song to their ‘unborn child’

Machine Gun Kelly recently posted a birthday tribute to Megan Fox after dedicating a song to his “wife” and “unborn child.” He has apparently compared himself and Fox to a particular Disney couple that has fans speculating about their relationship. Here’s what Machine Gun Kelly posted and how fans are reacting.

Machine Gun Kelly dedicated his performance at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards to his ‘wife’ Megan Fox and their ‘unborn child’

On May 15, Machine Gun Kelly dedicated a song to Megan Fox at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. He dedicated the song “Twin Flame” to his “wife” and his “unborn child.”

