Machine Gun Kelly compares himself and Megan Fox to this Disney couple after dedicating a song to their ‘unborn child’

Machine Gun Kelly recently posted a birthday tribute to Megan Fox after dedicating a song to his “wife” and “unborn child.” He has apparently compared himself and Fox to a particular Disney couple that has fans speculating about their relationship. Here’s what Machine Gun Kelly posted and how fans are reacting.

Machine Gun Kelly dedicated his performance at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards to his ‘wife’ Megan Fox and their ‘unborn child’

On May 15, Machine Gun Kelly dedicated a song to Megan Fox at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. He dedicated the song “Twin Flame” to his “wife” and his “unborn child.”

The artist performed the song under a Banyan tree on stage, replicating the special spot where he proposed to Fox. Machine Gun Kelly announced to the crowd, “I wrote this song for my wife,” before launching into the emotional lyrics. . And before the final words of the song, he said, “And this is for our unborn child.”

On May 17, Fox reacted to the show with an emotional Instagram post. She wrote, “Baby, I am so proud of you for giving such a vulnerable and emotional performance. You are magic 💔🤍”

Machine Gun Kelly posted a photo of Ellie and Carl from Disney’s ‘Up’ movie at her birthday tribute to Megan Fox

Fans have theorized that Machine Gun Kelly’s song “Twin Flame” is about his relationship with Megan Fox and possibly a miscarriage. The musician has not revealed the full meaning of the lyrics and heartbeat on the track, saying the song is “hard to talk about”.

Machine Gun Kelly recently posted a photo of a particular Disney couple that further validates the fan theory about the song.

On May 16, she posted several photos of the couple on Instagram in honor of Fox’s birthday. “Wishing the happiest birthday to my being of ethereal light”, wrote the musician next to the images. “I love you maki 🔪❤️🕯🕯”

After several photos of him and Fox, Machine Gun Kelly shared one last photo in the series: an image of Carl and Ellie from the 2009 Disney movie. Up.

The opening segment of the film tells the love story of Carl and Ellie Fredricksen. The heartbreaking clip shows Carl as a young boy in love with his future wife, Ellie. After getting married, Ellie has a miscarriage and they decide to start saving for a trip to Paradise Falls. The couple is repeatedly forced to use up their savings and postpone their vacation. Years later, Carl plans to surprise Ellie by booking the trip. The day he decides to tell her, she falls ill and dies soon after.

Fans loved the musician’s sweet Instagram tribute to the actor.

Fans of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox noted the reference to Carl and Ellie in the musician’s birthday tribute. They took to the comments section of her Instagram post to share their feelings about the comparison.

“Last pic 🙌,” one fan said, referring to the photo of Ellie and Carl. “Stop last pic killed me 😍🔥,” another fan wrote.

“Carl and Ellie are not in the last pic 😭💔,” said one fan, naming the Disney couple.

And another fan wrote: “NOT THE COUPLE ABOVE I AM GOING TO CRY I WANT WHAT THEY HAVE.”

