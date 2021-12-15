Machine Gun Kelly confessed to accepting a role just to get to know Megan Fox

“They said to me: ‘Your scene is with Megan Fox’. And I: ‘I’m going to do this movie'”

Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox they met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass and have already told like it was love at first sight which has since made them inseparable. But what we still didn’t know is that it wasn’t just fate!

The 31-year-old actor and singer took his part in getting to know the 35-year-old star, for whom he had a crush on him since school.

In fact, he said he said yes to the role in the crime thriller only because he knew he would star with her: “Ironically the only reason I agreed to make the film is because they told me: ‘Your scene is with Megan Fox’. And I: ‘I’m going to make this movie‘“.

Machine Gun Kelly also had a strategy to try to get to know her better around the set: “I was always out of the trailer [che funge da camerino], my instincts are always right and I am grateful for that because for some reason I knew she was going to invite me for lunch. And then, suddenly, someone came and said, ‘Megan wants to know if you want to have lunch in her trailer.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so surprised. Yes, absolutely“.

“So I went there, she asked me how I felt and I: ‘I’m lost’. And she: ‘Then let’s find you’. It was like … he killed me. She was Cupid“.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the 2021 MTV VMAs – getty images

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have been together for a year and a half and the singer celebrated a stage of the love story last May: the anniversary of the first I love you.

Before making their love public in June 2020, they starred together in Colson Baker’s video (MGK’s real name) “Bloody Valentine“. Review it here:

