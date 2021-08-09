Machine Gun Kelly didn’t think true love existed, before getting with Megan Fox

Since they came out into the open with their relationship, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox do not spare romantic details on social media or in interviews.

Even the singer’s latest hold is an ode to their relationship: questioned by host Howard Stern on the True love, MGK replied: “I didn’t know what it was until she and I looked each other in the eye. It was the moment when I said to myself: ‘wow’“.

“I fell in love for the first time. It was the first experience of being open to love and things like that. Surely before I did not believe that it existed” he added, specifying that it was a lightning strike.

The 30-year-old went on to tell how according to him this love reaches a spiritual level which manifests itself in different ways.

He explained for example that his father unfortunately passed away in early summer 2020 and recalled the time of death, 16:44. Time after: “I had climbed this cliff in front of my girlfriend’s house. I was sitting there on this ledge and she from afar took a picture of me. I was sitting there at 16:44 and, when I left, I looked back and there was this falcon sitting exactly where I was.“.

Another anecdote comes from a time when Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox were hoping to be together an extra day before they separated for work commitments, but due to a hurricane warning they thought they had to say goodbye sooner.

“Sit’s crazy but we talked to this tree... I asked the tree, ‘You have to move this hurricane. I have to spend another day with this person, I can’t leave earlier.’ At that point I felt as if the whole universe was fighting for love. I woke up the next day and the hurricane was over“.

Ah love… it's truly magical!







MGK and Megan Fox had told in the past how their love was born on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, already mentioning a lightning strike and something written in fate. Last July, they officialized the relationship on Instagram.

ph getty images






















