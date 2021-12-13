Machine Gun Kelly explains why he uses his real name (Colson Baker) for his acting career

Machine Gun Kelly has decided not to use his stage name for his acting career. It will be released in December The Last Son, a western film by director Tim Sutton, in which the musician has his own first leading role and in the credits it will be credited as Colson Baker, his real name at the registry office.

The bleached blonde rapper turned pop-punker has indeed built a serious acting resume while the rest of us only considered him for his very flashy romance with Megan Fox.

He previously had small roles in films such as Beyond the Lights of 2014 and The Dirt in 2019, in which he played Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee. He also had a small role in Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2021, Bruce Willis’ crime drama in which he met Fox. In that sense, The Last Son is an important step in his acting career, a role that led him to play a cold-blooded killer with abandonment issues.

Let’s go back now to the why of the two names for his two parallel careers, in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, MGK explained: “There is the music and then there are the movies“.

In the realm of music, he created Kelly – what he describes as a “personage“which in the early 2010s rose to prominence outside the Cleveland hip-hop scene for its rapid-fire rhymes (that’s what” Machine Gun “refers to).

“I don’t feel like being someone like the movie Inception“Baker continued, referring to Christopher Nolan’s 2010 film.”As if there was a character within a character within a character within a character. I prefer to play a character in one world and then play a character in another world“.

Fans of his music, however, need not worry – he will remain Machine Gun Kelly in all of his musical adventures. “That legacy was defined and consolidated“, He says. “I love my fans and I don’t want to force them to choose“.

