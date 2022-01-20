Machine Gun Kelly gave Megan Fox a ring with thorns – here’s why [VIDEO]

Machine Gun Kelly explains romance in 2022

We have already learned some pretty gory details about the talked about engagement of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. But it’s not over yet: don’t hope for it. In a new interview with Vogue, indeed, MGK illustrated the details of the engagement ring, designed by Stephen Webster.

To begin with, a very “honeyed” characteristic: it is not one but two rings, an emerald and a diamond, held together by a magnet; side by side should form a “Dark heart”. Ok, and so far we are more on the edge of the bizarre. The questionable find, however, comes later.

“The ring bands are actually thorns“, Explains the singer“ So if you try to take it off, it hurts. Love is pain!”An indisputable logic, which serves as a prelude to what is already heralding itself as the most talked about celebrity wedding of the 1920s. If these are the premises, we hope it does not end as with Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox they started dating in 2020, and the announcement of their engagement came on January 12, 2022, entrusted to the voice of Instagram to “check the narrative”. The wedding date is not yet there but the couple is already making the gossip magazines happy.

Source: Consequence