Machine Gun Kelly gives her a pendant with his blood

Megan
Credits: Machine Gun Kelly / YouTube

The very romantic and very disturbing gift received by Megan Fox for Valentine’s Day

Romantics from all over the world, move on: Machine Gun Kelly has arrived. Forget flowers and chocolates, because the singer gave his girlfriend Megan Fox for Valentine’s Day none other than… his blood. It’s about a pendant, which contains it. Some might see it as an immensely passionate gesture, others like a madness real.

The fact is that everyone is shocked. The network is in fact reacting with clamor to the pledge of love exchanged within the aspiring most beautiful couple in the world. This species after admiring the photo of the “gift” posted by Fox with pride on Instagram. You can see it below (it’s the second one).

“I wear your blood around my neck” says the actress, a phrase in which the “you” is obviously the ex-rapper rediscovered (pop) punk rocker in 2020. Even before the couple seemed very close-knit, but now it seems that love literally spurts from all pores. And the two do not fail to show it at all times on social media.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox they started dating after the end of her marriage, which lasted for years, with the actor Brian Austin Green. Their relationship became public in 2020, the year of the pandemic, also finding “vent” in the famous video of the singer, Bloody Valentine, in which they both participated. What to say: good for them.

I write about music, culture, art, entertainment and cinema. I published on Cinergie, Digressioni, Radio Càos, Rock and Metal in My Blood.


