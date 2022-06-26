Machine Gun Kelly includes visit to Paraguay in documentary about his life

The artist Machine Gun Kelly premiered the preview of the documentary Life in Pink, where the concert he gave in front of his hotel in Paraguay can be seen. Colson Baker, real name of the artist, also recently released the movie Good Morning, in which he is seen as director and actor.

Megan Fox fans.jpg Photograph of the night that Machine offered an impromptu concert in front of the hotel where he was staying, in the Villa Morra neighborhood of Asunción. Photo: Fernando Calistro (UH).

The singer was widely applauded for the gesture of improvising a concert for his fans in Asunción, after the festival in which he was going to perform was suspended due to a storm. He also visited the San Jerónimo neighborhood and Asunción Bay in the company of Megan Fox.

The documentary about his life addresses issues such as his mental health, his career and family, as published by international media.

It also offers an in-depth look at the dramatic ups and downs of an artist pursuing his first place in music, while dealing with the noise of the outside world, stardom, fatherhood and more.

Machine Gun Kelly: The Life of a Star | Official Trailer | Star+

In the preview you can also see his altercation with the fighter Conor McGregor, his massive concerts, scenes with his daughter and his partner, the actress and model Megan Fox.

In addition to the documentary, Machine Gun released the deluxe version of their Mainstream Sellout album, featuring two new songs.