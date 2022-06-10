Machine Gun Kelly is more ‘girlfriend’ than Megan Fox: director

ads

She may be a Fox, but she’s not a Bridezilla.

Megan Fox is more laid back than her fiancée Machine Gun Kelly when it comes to planning a wedding, says “Taurus” director Tim Sutton.

“Supposedly, [Machine Gun Kelly is a] bridezilla more than her [Fox] it’s because he’s been through it before,” Sutton told Us Weekly on Thursday.

Fox, 36, and actor Brian Austin Green married in June 2010 and split in May 2020.

The director added that the rocker and the actress advise them from time to time to plan weddings, but he tried not to overwhelm them.

“Their every move is recorded and I made it my space to work with them dramatically, answer questions, be there if they needed me, but to give them their space.”

although mgk [née Colson Baker] and Fox head down the aisle, playing exes in “Taurus,” the upcoming movie in which they both star.

Sutton (second from right) says he occasionally gave the couple (left) tips on wedding planning. Getty Images for Tribeca Festive

“Her personal life feeds into the role,” Sutton said. “Everything from reality feeds fiction in this movie and everything that’s in fiction feeds reality, so when we’re watching it, you’re with Colson and Megan Fox.”

The 32-year-old musician began dating Fox in the spring of 2020 after meeting on the set of his movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass” and got engaged two years later.

MGK proposed to Fox in January 2022 with a ring embellished with a diamond and an emerald. Kelly machine gun/Instagram

Last month, the punk rock couple sparked rumors that they were already married and expecting a baby when Kelly referred to Fox as his “wife” and mentioned their “unborn child” at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Neither celeb addressed the speculation, but the “Jennifer’s Body” star praised her husband-to-be for his vulnerability.

Fox and Kelly began dating in 2020. Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva

“Baby I am so proud of you for giving such a vulnerable and emotional performance,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

The rocker shares daughter Casie, 12, with ex Emma Cannon, while the actress has three sons, Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with ex-husband Green.

