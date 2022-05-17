Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox Debut Matching Tattoos on Their Ring Fingers

ads

More On: Celebrity Tattoos Kanye West’s Girlfriend Chaney Jones Gets Her Name Tattooed On Her Wrist All Hilary Duff’s Tattoos and What They Mean Chrishell Stause Gives Partner G Flip a Tattoo: ‘Get Me Out of Here Demi Lovato celebrates ‘duality’ with new tattoos after updating pronouns

Who needs a wedding band?

Machine Gun Kelly celebrated fiancée Megan Fox’s 36th birthday on Monday by revealing matching tattoos on their respective ring fingers.

“Wishing the happiest birthday to my ethereal light being. love you maki,” she captioned a series of photos that included voodoo doll tattoos, Fox on a roller coaster, characters from Pixar’s “Up,” and a recent photo of the couple in matching blue outfits.

The latter was taken the day before Fox’s actual birthday. The “Jennifer’s Body” star previously posted photos of the dazzling blue bodysuit, revealing the pair “cut a hole in their crotch” so they could have sex.

MGK also posted a photo of these pink voodoo dolls, which appear to represent the tattoos. Machinegunkelly/Instagram

It’s unclear when exactly the pair had time to get inked, but MGK, 32, subtly showed off the ink on Sunday’s 2022 Billboard Music Awards red carpet, where she teamed Fox in black sequins and spikes. The brunette bombshell’s hands were obscured by her dazzling David Koma gloves.

However, this isn’t the engaged duo’s first set of matching tattoos.

Before her birthday, Fox revealed that she and Kelly “cut a hole in the crotch” of this monkey so they could have sex.machinegunkelly/Instagram

In a voice recording on “Banyan Tree (Interlude),” a song from MGK’s “Tickets to My Downfall” album, the actress says, “You just got my initials tattooed on you. I just got your nickname tattooed on me.”

Fox has the words “el gunslinger,” Spanish for “the gunslinger,” in reference to Machine Gun Kelly, tattooed below his collarbone. MGK has yet to show his initials.

It’s not known exactly when the couple got inked, but MGK showed off her finger tattoo — and $30K manicure — on the red carpet at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. Getty Images

In addition to engaging in tattoos, the two sparked marriage and pregnancy rumors at Sunday’s awards show.

MGK referred to Fox as his “wife” during his performance and dedicated his song about her, titled “Twin Flames”, to his “unborn child”.

ads