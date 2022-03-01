Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox welcome a new ‘member’ of the family: a cat named Whiskey

ads

More about: machine gun kelly Machine Gun Kelly dyes her hair pink: See the photos Kourtney Kardashian cheers on Travis Barker backstage at Avril Lavigne show Megan Fox laughs at being called MGK’s wife on Game of NBA All-Stars Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox cuddle up at the NHL All-Star Game

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are already expanding their family.

The “Bloody Valentine” singer revealed via social media on Monday that the two are now parents to a Bengal cat named Whiskey.

“Newest member XX 🔪❤️,” MGK, 31, captioned a TikTok video of him and his fiancee smiling and laughing as they lifted the kitten up in the air.

If that wasn’t cute enough, the couple also wore matching leopard print pajamas, apparently in an attempt to match the Whiskey stains.

“Welcome Whiskey to the gang,” MGK wrote in another post shared on Instagram.

The latest photo on the IG carousel adorably showed the “Emo Girl” rocker snuggled up in bed with Whisky, sleeping side by side.

The couple wore matching pajamas to debut their new furry baby on social media. TikTok/Machine Gun Kelly

The adoption comes nearly two months after MGK (real name: Colson Baker) popped the question to Fox, 35, at the Ritz Carlton in Puerto Rico.

“In July 2020 we sat under this banyan tree,” the actress wrote in an Instagram post announcing their engagement. “We ask for magic. We didn’t realize the pain we would face together in such a short and hectic period of time.”

“His name is Whiskey,” MGK revealed in a video shared with TikTok.TikTok/Machine Gun Kelly

“Somehow, a year and a half later, after we walked through hell together and laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” she continued.

“And as in all the lives before this one, and as in all the lives that will follow, I said yes… and then we drank each other’s blood.”

The couple visited Lake Como shortly after their engagement.

The “Candy” singer previously told Vogue that the two-stone engagement ring he gave Fox is full of thorns “so if he tries to take it off, it hurts.”

The couple started dating in July 2020 and have been making headlines ever since with their over-the-top PDA and love rituals. Fox shares three sons, Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with ex Brian Austin Green, while MGK has a daughter named Casie from a previous relationship.

ads