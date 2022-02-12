Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox’s boyfriend has a difficult past | Terrible

Who is Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox’s boyfriend? The rapper has a difficult past marked by some terrible events. Here’s what it is.

They have been one of the most talked about couples in the last few MTV Video Music Awards. The famous rapper and the movie star have blown everyone away with theirs look sensational and definitely over the top. Flamboyant red suit for him and I don’t see dress for her, the photographers and the fan have gone mad. The rapper And Megan Fox have been a steady couple for a year now, but who is Machine Gun Kelly? The singer has a difficult past marked by some dramatic events such as addictions And bullying. Here you are what happened to him.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

Born in Houston in 1990, Machine Gun Kelly is one of the most successful rappers of the moment. Famous for his famous songs such as Bad Things with Camila CabelloEl Diablo, Bloody Valentine and many others, the rapper is on the crest of success. Engaged to the actress Megan Foxthe singer has a past complicated to say the least, marked by addictions and even from a suicide attempt. Here you are what happened.

Sincechildhood, life for the famous artist was complex. Due to his financial situation as a boy and his father’s health conditions, Machine Gun Kelly has often been the focus of episodes of bullying. Not only. In adulthood the rapper made use of narcotic substanceseven reaching a suicide attempt caused by overdose. The American artist also spent a period in rehabilitation. Today the singer enjoys his well-deserved success in the company of his splendid girlfriend, the American actress Megan Fox.

The famous rapper is dad of a little girl, born in 2009. Despite the young age, the singer also started a career from actor. In fact, in 2014 she took part in Beyond The Lights, his first film. She also starred in Bird Box alongside the likes of Sandra Bullock And Emma Robertsin Project Power with Jamie Foxx and many others.

Were you aware of the terrible past of the rapper engaged to Megan Fox ?