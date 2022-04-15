Machine Gun Kelly, Mod Sun, Megan Fox and Pete Davidson Star in Stoner Comedy ‘Good Mourning’

Machine Gun Kelly will reinforce his filmography next month with good mourninga stoner comedy that he co-writes, directs and stars in with fellow musician Mod Sun, his fiancée Megan Fox and close friend Pete Davidson.

First announced last August with no release date, this week it has been confirmed that good mourning It will arrive on May 20. It will be released simultaneously in theaters and on demand, although it is not yet clear which platform will host the digital release of the film.

It will be distributed by Open Road Films, whose cast is rounded out by names like Becky G, Dove Cameron and Whitney Cummings.

According to a press release, MGK – who appears here under his real name, Colson Baker – will play the role of London Ransom, an actor in the midst of an existential crisis. According to the tagline, Ransom’s “world is turned upside down” when, on the morning of a crucial meeting, he “wakes up to an implied breakup message from the love of his life”.

The synopsis continues: “Aggravated by chaotic roommates and wildly unpredictable twists and turns, London’s day continues to go downhill until, finally, he is forced to choose between pursuing his one true love or landing a starring role that will change his life in a great movie.”

Take a look at the Good Mourning poster below:

In a statement shared with the film’s release date announcement, Open Road Films CEO Tom Ortenberg said “We’re looking forward to bringing this wild comedy to audiences in theaters and at home on demand. The film is a reminder of how much fun movies can be and seeing Colson and this incredible cast will bring audiences to their knees with jaw-dropping laughter.”

The sentiment was echoed by Cedar Park Studios Director Added Long, who added, “Our goal at Cedar Park Studios is to provide opportunities for fresh, creative voices in the industry and we couldn’t be more excited to be working with the up-and-coming filmmakers Colson.” and Mod. With a bold approach, they have assembled a group of top-tier talent to accompany them on this hilarious journey. We are thrilled to be a part of their feature film debut.”

good mourning will be Baker’s third film for 2022, following his cameo in Jackass Forever and her leading role in the musical drama Taurus. It will also be the third time she has teamed up with Pete Davidson, having made cameo appearances in Big Time Adolescence and The King Of Staten Island.

Under the name Machine Gun Kelly, the multiphenomenon released his sixth album, “Mainstream Sellout,” last month. In a four star review, Ali Shutler, of NMEsaid the album is “driven by a relatable sense of angst and its outsider anthems will continue to speak to the millions who see Machine Gun Kelly as the savior of punk rock.”

Shutler continued, “For better or worse, Baker doesn’t try to convert those who still doubt him. ‘Mainstream Sellout’ finds its author still refusing to play by the old rules, though it inevitably lacks the shock of what’s new.” that ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ was so exciting. Still, it looks like, like the pop-punk revival itself, Machine Gun Kelly won’t be out of print anytime soon.”