Machine Gun Kelly plans a ‘gothic’ wedding with Megan Fox

On January 12, and after a year and a half of relationship, Megan fox and Machine Gun Kelly They announced that they were engaged. The announcement was made by the actress through her Instagram account and it was through a romantic clip that shows the original way in which the rocker asked her to marry him, kneeling to give her a ring that he himself helped design.

There is no doubt that Colson Baker, real name of the musician, is in love with an emo girl. After the commitment that included a rather peculiar ring, let us remember that Gun Kelly revealed that Megan Fox’s ring has thorns and it hurts to remove it, now, the couple is planning a wedding that can match that aesthetic, that is, that they can find the place great first.

When james corden asked on the ‘Late Late Show’ when the musician plans to get married, he replied that he is still “trying to find a place” that matches his “artistic” vision.

“The location is difficult,” MGK explained on the February 24 episode, adding that she would ideally love the wedding venue to feature a “red river” and “gothic” elements.

In January, Machine Gun Kell, 31, proposed to the actress at the place where they first fell in love, while filming the movie ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’ in Puerto Rico.

Megan, who was divorced from Bryan AustinGreen in November 2020, she emotionally recounted how Machine gave her the engagement ring.

“In July 2020, sitting under a banyan tree, we invoked by magic. We were unaware of the pain we could face in such a short and frantic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices this relationship could require from both of you, but intoxicated with love and karma,” she wrote.

The American model also gave her special touch by detailing in that post: “Anyway, a year and a half after we went to hell together and laughed more than we could have ever imagined, he asked me to marry him. Just like in past lives before this one and the ones that follow, I said yes… And then we drank each other’s blood.”

As for the ring the rapper gave his fiancée, well, it’s as special as their relationship, complete with two birthstones.

“I know that tradition is a ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster so that there were two: the emerald, her birthstone, and the diamond, my birthstone, embedded in two magnetic bands of thorns that come together as two halves of the same soul, forming the dark heart that is our love”, detailed the singer.

But it’s not just jewelry that MGK is creating with Megan Fox in mind. It turns out that a verse from her song ‘Emo girl’ was inspired by one of her fiancée’s most iconic performances.

“People don’t know that I wrote my verse about Jennifer Check from ‘Jennifer’s Body,” he told late-night host James Corden. “That’s a bit of an exaggeration that people didn’t catch on to. So if you’re going to hear the verse, it correlates to the movie,” he said.

