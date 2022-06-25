Machine Gun Kelly premieres documentary with images of his time in Paraguay – Movies and TV

Since he set foot in Asunción with his fiancée, the actress Megan fox, Machine Gun Kelly caused a stir with his visit to the wetlands of the Costanera de Asunción and the viewpoint of the San Jerónimo neighborhood. But what definitely made him win the hearts of the local public was his attitude towards the cancellation of the Asunción festival, due to a strong storm.

On the night of March 22, Machine Gun Kelly He also decided to share a moment with his local fans. A call through social networks, a portable amplifier and a microphone were enough to summon about a thousand people in front of the hotel where he was staying and sing with the public his main hits such as “Bloody Valentine” and “emo girl”.

Images of that night can be seen in the documentary “Machine Gun Kelly: The Life of a Star”, as can be seen in the trailer. The film will be available from this Monday, June 27 on the Star + platform for all of Latin America.

Machine Gun Kelly: Life in Pink Originally titled in English this documentary, directed by Sam Cahill. It delves into “the dramatic ups and downs of an artist seeking to rise to the top of the music scene, while trying to deal with the noise of the outside world, fame, fatherhood and more,” according to the synopsis.