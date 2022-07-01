Machine Gun Kelly recounted the day Megan Fox saved his life

Machine Gun Kelly, 32, is on the run with the release of his new documentary, ‘Life in Pink’which arrived on the Hulu platform yesterday, June 27.

Through this new documentary, Colson Baker – the artist’s real name – recalled being in a “very, very, very dark” place a year after his father’s death, to the point that he was about to take his own life. .

Machine Gun Kelly revealed who attempted suicide while on the phone with his girlfriend, the divine actress Megan Fox, who was the one who saved him from committing the act and encouraged him to kick his drug addiction for good.

When did the suicide attempt occur?

The event occurred in July 2020, after his father died after recently reconciling.

The artist reveals that he slept with a shotgun near his bed due to the great depression in which he was submerged, having a specific day when he took the gun and put it in his mouth while on the phone with Megan Fox. The artist fired the gun, but the cartridge jammed.

“Megan went to Bulgaria to shoot a movie and I started feeling really wild paranoia. I kept getting paranoid. I felt that someone would come and kill me. That day, it just blew up. I wouldn’t leave my room and it started to get very, very, very dark,” she continued.

“I called Megan. I was like, ‘You’re not here for me. I’m in my room and I’m going crazy with her. I put the shotgun in my mouth. I’m yelling on the phone. The shotgun is in my mouth. I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet, and when it comes back up, the shell jams. Megan was dead quiet”, he confessed.

