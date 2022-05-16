Machine Gun Kelly Reveals He Will Always Collaborate With Fiancee Megan Fox

United States.- Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox they met when they worked together on the movie Midnight In The Switchgrass. Now, the rapper noted that he and his girlfriend will “always collaborate” as their relationship continues to blossom.

On Thursday night, the couple walked the red carpet together for their latest movie together, which is called good mourning and it is Machine’s directorial debut alongside his friend Mod Sun.

In a conversation with People, the singer indicated: “I will always collaborate with Megan. I am madly in love with her, and I am also a fan.”

About when it came time to direct her, Machine Gun Kelly stated that “she didn’t let me lead her character too much in any direction.”

She said: ‘I have this. I understand what this character is.’ She improvised and brought Kennedy to life, and I’ve heard a lot of people say that’s her favorite character in the movie.”

The film is about London Clash, played by Machine, who finds himself in a paradox of whether to choose love or a movie role. Becky G, Dove Cameron, Pete Davidson and Whitney Cummings also appear in this production.