Machine Gun Kelly Reveals How A Text From Megan Fox Inspired Her New Movie
Hollywood is full of hot celebrity couples, but it seems the media just can’t get enough of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s relationship in particular. It makes sense as the two certainly have some eclectic beliefs and have been open about some really weird practices. how to drink each other’s blood. However, they seem to be crazy about each other, and their personal lives are converging on professional ones, like Fox stars in Kelly’s next movie good duel. The musician-turned-actor-turned-director has now opened up about how his Fox fiancée inspired his listing offer. movie premieres 2022.
In an episode of the podcast. Expert Armchair with Dax ShepherdMachine Gun Kelly explains how good duel it’s inspired by Megan Fox. Apparently, Fox didn’t use her phone very often when she and Kelly started seeing each other, and she texted him before leaving on a trip to “evaluate” Stonehenge in Europe. (Literally, what does that mean, Megan?) Subsequently, Kelly was freaking out over the text from her for the duration of their trip without a phone. Here it is in her own words:
I love this. The beginnings of relationships are strange, especially when it comes to texting. It can be really hard to know what texts mean and there are often several different translations of tone and humor in a text, especially if you don’t know a person very well yet. I feel like I can relate to Machine Gun Kelly a little bit right now, which is something I never thought I’d say.
Machine Gun Kelly went on to say that in the midst of his crazed text message and thinking Megan Fox was breaking up with him, it was Travis (assuming Barker), who has his own interestingly unique relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, who calmed him down and made sure of him all. it was cool between him and Fox. This is what Kelly had to say, exactly:
It’s a niche little thing to make a movie about, but I love this internal and external back and forth. It’s the best kind of chaotic, like Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. Honestly, I’m pretty sure these two could inspire a lot of movies, both individually and as a couple, given how interesting some of their antics are, like Fox literally pointing a gun at Kelly’s crotch, apparently in an act of love. However, it’s fitting that Kelly is making his producing and directing debut with a film inspired by his fiancée, whom he once stabbed to impress.
the trailer of good duel it’s out, and it looks like a fun, high-energy movie with Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, and Pete Davidson at the center. You can see the full movie in theaters on May 20, and it’s heading to video-on-demand the same day.