Entertainment

Machine Gun Kelly Reveals How A Text From Megan Fox Inspired Her New Movie

Photo of James James37 mins ago
0 23 3 minutes read

Hollywood is full of hot celebrity couples, but it seems the media just can’t get enough of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s relationship in particular. It makes sense as the two certainly have some eclectic beliefs and have been open about some really weird practices. how to drink each other’s blood. However, they seem to be crazy about each other, and their personal lives are converging on professional ones, like Fox stars in Kelly’s next movie good duel. The musician-turned-actor-turned-director has now opened up about how his Fox fiancée inspired his listing offer. movie premieres 2022.

In an episode of the podcast. Expert Armchair with Dax ShepherdMachine Gun Kelly explains how good duel it’s inspired by Megan Fox. Apparently, Fox didn’t use her phone very often when she and Kelly started seeing each other, and she texted him before leaving on a trip to “evaluate” Stonehenge in Europe. (Literally, what does that mean, Megan?) Subsequently, Kelly was freaking out over the text from her for the duration of their trip without a phone. Here it is in her own words:

And she left, and when she left she sent me this text, and I was living in a house with all my friends at the time. And I went to each level, to each room of the house and I was like guys, what would you say this message means? And each person had a different tip. All of them were terrible. And led me to eventually go insane.

Source link

Photo of James James37 mins ago
0 23 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Belinda finally talks about the rivalry she has with Danna Paola and that prevents them from working together

3 mins ago

La Nación / Rolling Stone magazine told the story of Emma Sofía with Taylor Hawkins

4 mins ago

Dwayne Johnson’s dream? “Quiet dinner in a restaurant”

4 mins ago

Lis Vega reveals painful reason why she could not be a mother

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button