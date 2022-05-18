Machine Gun Kelly Reveals How A Text From Megan Fox Inspired Her New Movie

Hollywood is full of hot celebrity couples, but it seems the media just can’t get enough of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s relationship in particular. It makes sense as the two certainly have some eclectic beliefs and have been open about some really weird practices. how to drink each other’s blood . However, they seem to be crazy about each other, and their personal lives are converging on professional ones, like Fox stars in Kelly’s next movie good duel. The musician-turned-actor-turned-director has now opened up about how his Fox fiancée inspired his listing offer. movie premieres 2022 .

In an episode of the podcast. Expert Armchair with Dax ShepherdMachine Gun Kelly explains how good duel it’s inspired by Megan Fox. Apparently, Fox didn’t use her phone very often when she and Kelly started seeing each other, and she texted him before leaving on a trip to “evaluate” Stonehenge in Europe. (Literally, what does that mean, Megan?) Subsequently, Kelly was freaking out over the text from her for the duration of their trip without a phone. Here it is in her own words:

And she left, and when she left she sent me this text, and I was living in a house with all my friends at the time. And I went to each level, to each room of the house and I was like guys, what would you say this message means? And each person had a different tip. All of them were terrible. And led me to eventually go insane.

I love this. The beginnings of relationships are strange, especially when it comes to texting. It can be really hard to know what texts mean and there are often several different translations of tone and humor in a text, especially if you don’t know a person very well yet. I feel like I can relate to Machine Gun Kelly a little bit right now, which is something I never thought I’d say.

Machine Gun Kelly went on to say that in the midst of his crazed text message and thinking Megan Fox was breaking up with him, it was Travis (assuming Barker), who has his own interestingly unique relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, who calmed him down and made sure of him all. it was cool between him and Fox. This is what Kelly had to say, exactly:

So I go, I tell everyone, well, this is a mess. I don’t know why this happens. I texted him a million times. Call a million times. Like, what does this mean? Decode this. Get no response. So now I’ve taken 8 dead end walks with Travis, who is the only person who actually said, “Dude, she’s a grown woman. Like, you’re good. If they’re looking at each other like everything’s fine.” And I’m in my head like, ‘No, it’s not. Look at this!'[…] I’m scrolling up doing the full Da Vinci Code in text conversation. So randomly I thought I needed to write this, I’m not going to write this in a song. I’m going to write this into a movie.

It’s a niche little thing to make a movie about, but I love this internal and external back and forth. It’s the best kind of chaotic, like Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. Honestly, I’m pretty sure these two could inspire a lot of movies, both individually and as a couple, given how interesting some of their antics are, like Fox literally pointing a gun at Kelly’s crotch, apparently in an act of love. However, it’s fitting that Kelly is making his producing and directing debut with a film inspired by his fiancée, whom he once stabbed to impress.