News

Machine Gun Kelly reveals why she wears a pendant with Megan Fox’s blood inside her neck

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements










13 May 2021




















The link of Machine Gun Kelly with Megan Fox it’s not just a skin thing.

Last Valentine’s Day, the singer took his song “Bloody Valentine” to the next level, when he revealed that his girlfriend gave him a pendant of glass in which there is a drop of his blood.

During an interview with the The Ellen DeGeneres Show the 31-year-old told that this romantic jewel (in a truly unconventional way) is an antidote to love sickness when he finds himself forced to spend periods away from his Megan.

[Megan] he was going out of town to shoot a movie. This was really new to our relationship.“, MGK told Ellen DeGeneres.I didn’t have a passport. He was going to Bulgaria, so I was a little freaked out, like, you’re leaving and I can’t even come and see you.

And so the actress gave him the pendant because her boyfriend would suffer less from the distance during the filming of her film and from what moment MGK takes the necklace with him wherever he goes, even when he is not wearing it:

Loading...
Advertisements

Some people give, type, a handkerchief to their partner or whatever“, he said. “He gave me his DNA.

We had told him it was really”Bloody Valentine” and here is the Music video of the song in which Megan acts next to MJK:



Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly they had been first seen together in June 2020, although the love would have started a few months earlier, and later both have repeatedly explained how between them it was a real lightning strike.

ph. Getty











Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

273
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
259
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
248
News

Angelina Jolie explains why she stayed single after Brad Pitt
238
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
228
News

Ariana Grande’s wedding photos with Dalton Gomez broke a record on Instagram
201
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
195
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
182
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
180
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
174
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
To Top