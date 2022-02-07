Machine Gun Kelly: the exciting “Emo Girl” with Willow anticipates her new album

New album by Machine Gun Kelly on the horizon. The singer, rapper, actor, and future husband of Megan Fox is about to return to the music scene and the first taste of his new work looks very promising.

The new single has arrived in all digital stores “emo girl”Made by Machine Gun Kelly in collaboration with WILLOW, the daughter of Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith who last year released a pretty good pop-punk album, titled “Lately I Feel Everything“.

“Emo girl” is the first preview of “mainstream sellout”, Machine Gun Kelly’s sixth album to be released on March 25th. The American artist, recently protagonist of the Milan fashion shows, is ready to regain the musical limelight, after the great success of the previous “Tickets to My Downfall”, With which he had made his debut at the top of the Billboard Chart American.

Machine Gun Kelly in the past few days has posted a spoiler of the song on TikTok, capable of exceeding 17 million views in just 24 hours, and unveiled the title of the new project together with the drummer and producer Travis Barker, after the couple had tattooed the previous title “born with horns“, six month ago.

Colson Baker, better known as MGK, on February 10 will also be the protagonist together with Halsey on the stage of the Super Bowl Music Fest, a series of concerts that will lead to Super Bowl of 13 February.

In short, for him 2022 promises to be a great protagonist and we can’t wait to put our ears on his new album. Meanwhile, we begin to move our heads to the notes of “emo girl”.

ph: getty images