Machine Gun Kelly took daughter Casie to the 2021 American Music Awards

There was a sweet time dad daughter to American Music Awards 2021!

Machine Gun Kelly brought his Casie with him at the music event and together they posed for photographers on the red carpet.

The 31-year-old artist wore a customized total black look by Ashton Michael, with a sweater embellished with pearls and chains, while the daughter chose a long black designer dress Valentino.

You can see a video here of the moment they parade on the red carpet, taken from a Twitter fan account. Here you can find the photos who uploaded Machine to his Instagram account.

Casie Baker (the singer’s real name is Colson Baker) has 12 years and was born from MGK’s brief relationship with his ex Emma Cannon.

It brought luck to the famous dad, who at the AMAs 2021 he won as Favorite Rock Artist!

When he took the stage to collect the award, Machin Gun Kelly explained that the category in which he triumphed had no place in the airing, but the lineup changed when: “My fans have spoken very loudly, so I want to give him credit“.

“VI would like to accept this for all the musicians who inspire, who wish to play an instrument, who want to rap and sing. Not just rock artists, but all artists who are rock stars, do you understand what I mean?“.

He concluded with a dig: “I read a headline that said the age of rock stars is ‘dead’ but it looks pretty alive to me!“.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly – getty images

At last year’s AMAs, Machin Gun Kelly had debuted on the red carpet with Megan Fox.

ph: getty images